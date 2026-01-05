Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

The Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 120–114 in a back-to-back rematch, and for the third time this season.

Both teams were down several players, in a stretch where it feels like everyone around the NBA is hurting, but the Lakers keep stacking up important wins, winning for the third time in their last four against not the best, but still competent opposition.

With the Nuggets losing to the Nets without Nikola Jokić, and the Rockets falling to the Mavericks without Alperen Sengun, this win moved the Lakers to 22–11 and up to third place in the West.

And by now it almost goes without saying, when the Lakers win, this was another clutch takeover by Luka Dončić, LeBron James, and their crew, keeping their now perfect 12–0 clutch record intact.

Today’s notes:

Same script, but fine-tuned Luka and LeBron taking turns, ending in reversed roles (🎞️VIDEO) Jake LaRavia torches his old team again, making a strong case for starting Deandre Ayton early touches, better flow, much better effort (🎞️VIDEO) Lakers running out of depth

1-Same script, but fine-tuned

If the ending was predictable, so was unfortunately the beginning. Like many times this season, the Lakers opened the game somewhat complacent, without the proper defensive intensity and, especially, attention to detail, failing to box out the Grizzlies on the glass in the first half. Ten of the Grizzlies’ 16 offensive rebounds, and 11 of their 18 second chance points, came in the first half. Like in the previous game, the Lakers also struggled to keep up with the Grizzlies’ bench, giving up another big run and a deficit that grew as high as 16 in the second quarter.

JJ Redick asked his team if adjustments were needed at the half, and they responded with decisive no, then backed it up with much better play and composure after the break. After watching the same opponent sprint to the same actions for three halves, the Lakers finally adapted to the cadence of the game, stepped up defensively, and slowed the Grizzlies to a much slower pace of 96.0 possessions per 48 minutes, a huge drop-off from 105.5 in the first game. Add to that the fact that after some early sloppiness from Dončić with the ball, when he committed all three of his turnovers in the first seven minutes, he and his teammates cleaned it up. The Lakers finished the game with just 10 turnovers total.

So as the game progressed in the second half, you could see the Lakers catching up and playing the game on their terms, and when that happens, they typically come out on top in the end.

2-Luka and LeBron taking turns, ending in reversed roles ( 🎞️VIDEO)

In a slower, half-court setting, and with Ja Morant out, the Lakers had too much star power at the end. The interesting part of this game was that it was James who took over as the primary creator and orchestrator of the offense in the second half. The Grizzlies again showed two defenders on every Dončić action from the start, and it was the luxury of having another manipulator in James that paid off for the Lakers.

James scored 18 of his 26 points and handed out seven of his 10 assists after the break, making key plays as the operator on the block against smaller defenders, or as a roller out of empty side pick-and-roll actions with Dončić during key clutch possessions.

Dončić and James flipping roles, with James as the primary creator and Dončić as a lower usage secondary attacker, whose usage was only 26 percent in the second half, was an interesting dynamic. Another chapter in the star duo’s chemistry building, and another learning experience they can refer back to later in the season.

It was also a valuable lesson for Dončić, patiently waiting for his turn and playing off James down the stretch, when he made two key three-pointers and a lob pass to Vanderbilt. Plays that turned what felt like a nothing-special night for Dončić into a memorable 36/9/8 performance, shooting 4 of 10 from three.

3-Jake LaRavia torches his old team again, making a strong case for starting