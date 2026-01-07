Photo by Chris Graythen / Getty Images

This season, many Lakers wins feel like Groundhog Day on repeat.

Early struggles against less talented opponents.

Falling behind, but staying close just long enough for a fourth-quarter pushback.

Make it a game. Let the stars take over.

Cue the alarm clock. The Lakers did it again in New Orleans.

The Lakers beat the Pelicans 111–103 for their third straight win, and their third straight clutch finish. They remain a perfect 13–0 in clutch games this season and improved to 23–11 overall, the fourth-best record in the NBA.

Today’s notes:

Survive until… …the stars take over (🎞️VIDEO) Luka and LeBron’s growing chemistry (🎞️VIDEO) No shooting, no spacing, and no room for Luka (🎞️VIDEO) San Antonio next (quick preview)

1-Survive until…

With Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Gabe Vincent out, the Lakers’ lack of depth is starting to show. What was already a top-heavy roster is now left with almost no scoring dynamism off the bench, especially after Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia were promoted to the starting lineup.

Lakers rotation - scoring per game

Nick Smith Jr. had a 21-point outburst against the Kings. Dalton Knecht hit two threes last night. Beyond that, the Lakers’ recent games look like survival mode.

Last night, it was about survival. Eating innings with rough bench units, often with only one of Luka or LeBron on the floor. Gutting through poorly spaced lineups (more on that later). And surviving Trey Murphy III’s 20-point third-quarter explosion and the Pelicans’ run.

It was an up-and-down game, with both teams making plenty of mistakes and getting out in transition often, creating several back-and-forth swings that ultimately favored the Lakers.

Source: Cleaning the Glass

Fortunately for the Lakers, a Pelicans team starting two rookies didn’t have the poise to punish their mistakes and poor transition defense the way better teams have all season. But this is the time of the season when many teams are undermanned, and you take any win — ugly or not.

2-…the stars take over ( 🎞️VIDEO)

If getting there has been ugly at times, the Lakers’ star duo taking over late in games has been anything but.

This was the second time in the last three games that both Dončić and James scored 30 points, and the second straight game in which their shot-making and two-man game proved too much for the opponent.

The Lakers tightened up defensively by switching one through five in the fourth and held the Pelicans to just 17 points. It was the same defense that earlier struggled mightily to locate Murphy III, giving up layups, lobs, and open threes on his cuts, slips, and relocations, with each of the Lakers’ top three wing defenders — Smart, LaRavia, and Vanderbilt — struggling in those actions.

James took over during the crucial end-of-third, start-of-fourth stretch with Dončić on the bench, either scoring or playmaking for others, and turned a seven-point deficit into a one-point lead by the time his partner checked back in with just over eight minutes left.

Then, like in the last game against Memphis, Dončić arrived late to the party, again knocking down two key end-of-clock threes. The last was a ridiculous circus shot — improbable, but one we’ve seen him make before, from the same spot, in the same type of moment.