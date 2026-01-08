Photo by Ronald Cortes / Getty Images

What looked like a potential schedule loss when doing my quick preview yesterday turned out to be exactly that.

The Lakers, already without Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, also decided not to play LeBron James on the second night of a back-to-back as he continues to manage left foot joint arthritis and right sciatica, and fell 107–91 to a much more complete San Antonio Spurs squad, with Victor Wembanyama delivering an impactful 26 minutes off the bench despite being on a back-to-back himself.

And yet, despite lacking most of their top-end talent, this was a surprisingly fun game to watch. It had real throwback vibes, reminiscent of some early Mavericks games, with Luka Dončić and a group of role players just fighting.

Because of that, these observations will be split in two: first, a couple of notes on the fun, throwback Luka game; then, a look at the bigger-picture takeaways. Even undermanned, against what currently looks like a top-three team in the NBA, there are still some meaningful conclusions to draw from this one.

Today’s notes:

One-man band Luka throwback game (🎞️VIDEO) Luka’s first-half passing clinic (🎞️VIDEO) Takeaway I.: The Lakers didn’t get run out of the building Takeaway II.: Roster construction disparity Takeaway III.: An early playoff stress test for some

1-One-man band Luka throwback game ( 🎞️VIDEO)

Dončić looked noticeably more comfortable against the aggressive San Antonio Spurs defense. With Stephon Castle applying strong on-ball pressure and the Spurs funneling ball-handlers toward Victor Wembanyama inside, this was the familiar mix of aggressive point-of-attack defense and deep drop coverage built around elite length. It’s the same defensive profile that has given Dončić problems in some recent losses against both the Spurs and the Suns—but this time, he looked far more at ease navigating it.

This was probably Dončić’s best game this season in terms of pick-and-roll manipulation—using the screen to gain a half-step advantage, then punishing defenders on his hip with a mix of patience, change of rhythm, strength, and shot-making. That last part can’t be overstated: while the three-ball remains wildly inconsistent, his work inside the arc was elite last night, making 11 of his 17 shots, drawing 12 fouls, and getting to the line for 16 free throws.

Dončić’s composure, aggression, and ability to bend the Spurs’ defense gave the Lakers confidence. Leadership is something JJ Redick mentioned postgame as an area he and Dončić have discussed and worked on since Christmas. Despite being severely outmatched, the Lakers kept fighting, and the game was far more competitive than the final score suggests.

Eventually, the Lakers simply didn’t have enough, or rather anyone, to generate offense beyond Dončić, with their other two-man creators unavailable. They fell apart during Dončić’s first short rest, going scoreless for nearly four minutes.

Despite Dončić finishing with a 38/10/10 triple-double, this was the Lakers’ second-worst offensive output of the season. It was another reminder of how difficult it is to score today against teams with paint-patrolling freaks like Wembanyama, or even Kornet, especially with lineups that opposing defenses do not respect as shooting threats. The Lakers had plenty of those minutes last night with Jarred Vanderbilt, Marcus Smart, and Maxi Kleber on the floor.

Source: Cleaning the Glass

2-Luka’s first-half passing clinic ( 🎞️VIDEO)

Despite the shot-making and 38 points, scoring wasn’t even the most impressive part of Dončić’s night. The passing was. Dončić put together a highlight reel of dishes that most players would be happy to call a season mixtape, all in one game.

It included three lob passes, one of them a SportsCenter-worthy cross-court lob to Jaxson Hayes over Wembanyama, a between-the-legs skip pass for an easy Deandre Ayton finish at the rim, a couple of no-look dimes for open corner threes, and a cross-court bounce skip pass in transition.

Dončić also forced a couple of bad passes and finished with seven turnovers, but with none of his teammates recording more than two assists, some of those felt more like desperation attempts to make something happen.

3-Takeaway I.: The Lakers didn’t get run out of the building