The Lakers are officially in another, and arguably the deepest, crisis of their season.

The first one came on Christmas, when they lost a third straight game in disappointing fashion and also lost Austin Reaves for a prolonged period due to a calf strain. They managed to stabilize after that stretch, but now they find themselves in the middle of another losing streak after falling 124–112 to a hot-shooting Sacramento Kings team.

This one might be harder to snap out of. The Lakers are in the middle of a brutal five-games-in-seven-days stretch, with the real possibility of facing a young, rested Hawks team trending upward on the second night of a back-to-back, potentially without LeBron James and Luka Dončić, who was dealing with groin discomfort before and during tonight’s game.

Today’s notes:

Season-long shooting woes magnified in one night 📈 Issues that go beyond shooting luck Luka’s 42/8/7/4 night in vain Spacing woes and forced corner threes (🎞️VIDEO) Another podcast, another vibe hit

1-Season-long shooting woes magnified in one night 📈

If you want an optimistic take, you can chalk this loss up to a wild shooting disparity that is rarely seen in an NBA game. Both the Lakers and the Kings came into the night as bottom-ten three-point shooting teams, yet one played exactly like that, while the other looked like the peak Splash Brothers Warriors. The Lakers shot 8-of-36, or 22 percent, from three, while the Kings went scorched earth, making 17-of-26 for an absurd 65 percent.

If you want more geeky shot-making data, which I assume JJ Redick was referring to postgame, the Lakers finished 42 points below expected shot quality, while the Kings were 20 percentage points above.

The concerning part for the Lakers is that their shooting struggles are not just a one-game anomaly. They’ve been a poor three-point shooting team all season, and things have gone from bad to worse recently with Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura out of the lineup and limited shooting filling their minutes.

After last night’s performance, the Lakers fell to last in the league in three-point percentage, even below the Mavericks, who had been a fixture at the bottom until then.

2-Issues that go beyond shooting luck

The thing is, the Lakers did some things well defensively last night that gave them a chance to win despite the Kings’ outlier three-point shooting. The starting five with Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia opened the game well, getting deflections and forcing turnovers, which got the Lakers running early, scoring in transition, and building an early 19–10 lead. But once the first substitutions came in, the Lakers’ defense started to crack, with virtually no one able to do anything against DeMar DeRozan.

DeRozan torched every single Lakers defender in isolation, hitting one mid-range jumper after another. And it wasn’t just about mismatches against supposedly weaker defenders like Dončić or the much smaller Gabe Vincent, whom the Lakers again switched onto the opponent’s best perimeter threat too willingly. He had his way and scored at will even against the Lakers’ two top wing stoppers, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jake LaRavia, finishing with 32 points on 14-of-19 shooting.

Late in the game, Redick finally sent double teams at DeRozan, but the Lakers’ rotations were not crisp enough, giving up open threes. On a night when the Kings were shooting like this, that was the final death sentence.