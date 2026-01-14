Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

A major crisis avoided.

After a disappointing performance against the Sacramento Kings, the Lakers responded with pride, beating the Atlanta Hawks on the second night of a back-to-back. The win snapped a three-game losing skid and moved them back to ten games above .500 at 24–14.

The urgency to secure not just a win, but a dominant performance to steady the ship, was evident in the fact that both stars, Luka Dončić and LeBron James, played on the second night of a back-to-back despite being listed as questionable. That was far from a given, especially for the 41-year-old James and the level of preparation required for him to be ready on a nightly basis.

That commitment paid off, as the Lakers earned a rare blowout win, despite a brief hiccup after building a lead as large as 32 in the third quarter.

Today’s notes:

What a difference a day makes, Part I: process What a difference a day makes, Part II: shooting LeBron the connector and pace setter Luka’s super-fun second-quarter heater (🎞️VIDEO) Deandre Ayton reasserting himself on the glass and in the paint (🎞️VIDEO)

1-What a difference a day makes, Part I: process

JJ Redick mentioned that the turnaround began in the pregame meeting, when the team collectively got to a good place mentally, ready to compete and play for each other. That last part was crucial, as Dončić echoed the sentiment, highlighting the fun of the night—sharing the ball and knocking down shots.

From a process standpoint, this was a stark contrast to recent games, in both the pace the Lakers played with and the way the ball moved, resulting in a more equal-opportunity offense.

James and Dončić carried a far more balanced playmaking load — Dončić had 12 assists, James 10, with both at similar 33–32% usage — which allowed Luka to shift into a finisher role during the key second quarter. And it wasn’t just the two stars; this was one of the Lakers’ most balanced games of the season in terms of touches and scoring, with all five starters scoring 16 or more.

After going scoreless against the Kings, Marcus Smart had a strong bounce-back game, not only setting the tone defensively but also pushing the pace on offense. Along with James, he was a key reason the Lakers surprisingly outscored the young and athletic Hawks 23–15 in fast-break points.

2-What a difference a day makes, Part II: shooting