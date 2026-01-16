Photo by Harry How / Getty Images

The Lakers lost for the fourth time in their last five games, finding themselves on the wrong end of yet another shootout and falling 135–117 to the Charlotte Hornets.

After a 15–4 start to the season, they have now played below .500 basketball since December 1st, going 9–11 over their last 20 games, and at the moment look like a very average team.

And if we are talking defense only, they have been far worse than average. Over this same stretch, the Lakers have ranked as the third worst defense in the league.

Today’s notes:

Disjointed team Disjointed switched-off defense (🎞️VIDEO) Lack of depth and dynamism

1-Disjointed team

Things always look way worse when you lose and the opponent catches fire, like the Kings did a couple of games ago or like LaMelo Ball and the Hornets did last night. Ball made 9 of his 17 three-point attempts, several being his patented one-legged deep daggers, and the Hornets shot 47 percent from deep as a team. A finally fully healthy Hornets team is also a sneaky good offensive group, especially on nights when Ball is making shots from long distance. They recently beat OKC, blew out Utah by 55, and with last night’s explosion now have the NBA’s best offense over the last 10 games.

Postgame, JJ Redick thought his team battled but ultimately fell short against another hot-shooting opponent. While there is some truth to that, this Lakers team currently does not look like a connected, cohesive group, but rather one that opponents feel they will get their chances against if they stay patient long enough.

The Lakers opened the game shooting much better than the Hornets, going 7 of 12 from deep in the first quarter. Luka Dončić delivered one of his special 19-point first-quarter hammers, but because the Lakers did not do enough of the small things and lacked attention to detail, the lead at the end of the quarter was only nine. It evaporated quickly when the Lakers scored just four points in a little under six minutes with Dončić on the bench.

The struggles continued even after Dončić checked back in. The Hornets outscored the Lakers 34–16 in the second quarter, with a hot-handed Dončić attempting only one shot and posting just seven percent usage, his lowest output in a non-garbage-time quarter as a Laker.

2- Disjointed switched-off defense (🎞️VIDEO)