The Lakers still have some fight left.

Just like they did after a recent three-game losing streak, when they responded with a quality win against Atlanta, they bounced back again here. This time with a very solid, end-to-end performance against the fourth-best team in the East, the Toronto Raptors (25–19).

The Lakers haven’t had many double-digit wins this season, especially against above-.500 opposition. So seeing them put their foot on the gas and win decisively was a welcome sight for a team about to head out on the road for the next 15 days, with eight straight away games during the Grammy trip.

Today’s notes:

JJ flips the game with zone and super-big lineups Ayton thriving inside against another smaller team (🎞️VIDEO) Vando thriving in a junked-up, zone-heavy game Two-option attack (🎞️VIDEO) Gimme Timme (🎞️VIDEO)

1-JJ flips the game with zone and super-big lineups

The way the game started, it looked like it might be one of those nights where the Lakers are overmatched by a young, athletic opponent. With Jakob Poeltl sidelined, the Raptors didn’t play a traditional center, instead starting three long wings: Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and super-active rookie Collin Murray-Boyles. The latter gave the Lakers all kinds of problems early, blocking two Luka Dončić shots (one being an obvious goaltend) and crashing the glass. The Raptors grabbed four offensive rebounds and scored 18 points in the paint in the first quarter, building a seven-point lead.

JJ Redick had seen enough of the Raptors bullying their way inside and decided to junk up the game. He opened the second quarter with a super-big lineup of Marcus Smart, LeBron James, Jarred Vanderbilt, Drew Timme, and Deandre Ayton, closing the lid on the paint by having the Lakers play mostly zone for the rest of the game and leaning into super-big lineups with Ayton, Timme and Vanderbilt again in the fourth.

It was a smart strategy against one of the worst shooting teams in the NBA, allowing the Lakers to pack the paint. And the longer the Raptors couldn’t buy a three—they finished the game 7-of-32 from deep—the more confident and persistent the Lakers became with the zone.

41 zone possessions marked the fifth-highest zone usage frequency in a game this season. Only the Bucks (three times) and the Timberwolves have played more zone in a single game than the Lakers did last night, per Genius Sports tracking data.

2-Ayton thriving inside against another smaller team (🎞️VIDEO)

If the defensive recipe was different, the success on the other end looked familiar, echoing what the Lakers did in their previous win against Atlanta. In that game, Deandre Ayton punished the smaller Hawks, who featured Onyeka Okongwu (6'10") at center, by dominating the glass and consistently scoring against an undersized backline defense.

Already without Poeltl, the Raptors also lost Murray-Boyles to a hand injury in the second half and had no player taller than 6’9” available in this game. The Lakers looked to feed Ayton inside early, which resulted in a couple of early James turnovers.

But unlike in some other games, when those mishaps might deter them from going back to Ayton, the Lakers stayed with it. Ayton rewarded that persistence by going a perfect 10-of-10 from the field, scoring 25 points and collecting 13 rebounds for his ninth 20-and-10 game of the season.

Dončić had four assists finding Ayton inside, while James and Smart added three each. The Smart experience is always a bit of a rodeo. He had some wild passes and a team-high five turnovers in this one. But when it comes to Ayton, he has been one of the most deliberate playmakers all season, consistently trying to get the enigmatic big man going.

3-Vando thriving in a junked-up, zone-heavy game