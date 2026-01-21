Photo by Tanner Pearson / Getty Images

The Lakers opened their eight-game road trip on a strong note, beating one of their key Western Conference rivals 115–107 in Denver.

Yes, the Denver Nuggets were undermanned, missing MVP favorite Nikola Jokić and several other rotation pieces. But winning in one of the league’s toughest environments still matters. This was another clutch road win, and a showcase of resilience from a team that earlier in the season often folded when things tilted early. Denver rained threes, capped by a brutal end-of-clock half-court heave from Jamal Murray to close the half.

Instead, JJ Redick and his team made the proper tactical adjustments, mounted another comeback, and left Ball Arena with a confidence-boosting win that could serve as a real building block for the rest of the trip.

The Lakers won for the second straight time, improving to 26–16, which moved them back to ten games above .500 and into fifth place in a tightly packed Western Conference.

Source: ESPN

The Lakers also received some good news earlier in the day, with Austin Reaves potentially set to make his return from a left calf strain at some point during this road trip.

Today’s notes:

Another comeback with a defensive strategy shift Finally, a proactive defense (🎞️VIDEO) Luka in killer mode early, then switching to playmaking mode A collective effort to run (🎞️VIDEO) Lakers target watch: more Peyton Watson thoughts

1- Another comeback with a defensive strategy shift

The Lakers flipped the prior game by going to zone and big lineups after early first-quarter struggles. They wanted to continue where they left off, but a zone against the best three-point shooting team in the NBA brought a very different return than it did against the poor-shooting Raptors. The Nuggets shredded the zone by making every possible three early, going 9-of-11 from three in the first quarter. And when the Lakers switched to man, Jamal Murray was already on a heater, hunting mismatches and scoring against everyone on a spaced floor.

The first half turned into a shootout, with Jamal Murray and Luka Dončić going at each other on both ends of the floor. Dončić scored 23 in the first half, but Murray topped that with 26 of his own and had far more support from his supporting cast, which shot 8-of-12 from three. Meanwhile, the other non-Dončić Lakers struggled to find any offensive rhythm.

2-Finally, a proactive defense (🎞️VIDEO)

My loyal readers know that one of my long-standing grievances with the Lakers’ defensive tactics, going back to last season when the Dončić trade reshaped the team, is how reactive they have often been. Too willing to accept the terms of the offense, too willing to give up the switch and live with Dončić and others defending star players in isolation with conservative shrink help.

But after getting burned by this approach by DeMar DeRozan, LaMelo Ball, and Jamal Murray in the first half, Redick and his staff made the adjustment and started blitzing much earlier than in prior games. It’s an approach opponents have often used against Dončić, including in this game, forcing the star to give up the ball and challenging the supporting cast to make shots.

The tactic paid off for the Lakers. Murray scored only two points in the second half, and after a hot first half the rest of the Nuggets went cold after the break. They went 3-of-17 from three, including ten consecutive misses in the fourth quarter. The Lakers’ support crew, on the other hand, stepped up, especially Marcus Smart, who scored all 15 of his points in the second half, including two key three-pointers down the stretch after the Nuggets collapsed around Dončić. Smart can be erratic with his shot selection, but he never loses his confidence, a trait that has already proved crucial in several games this season.

Postgame, JJ Redick admitted that he and his analytics staff are still trying to figure out the best way for this group to play defense. Marcus Smart, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Jake LaRavia have not been elite on-ball defenders this season, so leaning into their motor, aggressiveness, and defensive playmaking while scrambling behind the blitz might be worth exploring more. Smart made a huge charge in the fourth quarter in this setup.

3-Luka in killer mode early, then switching to playmaking mode