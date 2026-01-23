Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

The Lakers almost made another comeback, but this time the hole was too deep to crawl all the way out, falling 112–104 to the Clippers.

If we are looking for positives, though, amid all the drama surrounding the team at the moment, there was still a lot of fight at the end. After it looked like they had given up while falling behind by as much as 26 in the third quarter, the Lakers clawed their way back to as close as two points. It was a familiar scenario for the third straight game: an uninspiring start, followed by a late push, but in the end they simply couldn’t make enough shots to complete a massive turnaround.

But as up and down as the game was, the post-game interviews brought some light to why the team is so unpredictable and vulnerable to swings at the moment.

Today’s notes:

1-Lakers not ready for a playoff-like fight and whistle early

The biggest takeaway from the start of the game was that the Lakers got punched first and needed more than half the game to respond. The refs allowed a lot of physicality on both ends, and the Clippers took much better advantage of it. I wrote last week about the NBA making another adjustment to how fouls are called, and this game was a perfect example of it. Kris Dunn’s hands were everywhere—he easily could have had 10 fouls or more if what was called earlier in the season was still being whistled now.

And Ivica Zubac was simply bullying his way through Deandre Ayton, Jaxson Hayes, and every Laker in his path, finishing with 19 rebounds, 10 of them on the offensive glass, and giving the Clippers a huge edge on the boards.

The Lakers eventually adjusted and turned the force up later in the game, but the long adaptation period proved too costly overall.

2-Every man for himself

What the Clippers’ early force achieved was pushing the Lakers out of their actions, out of their offensive rhythm, and out of their comfort zone. Luka Dončić was scoring early. He had 14 points in the first quarter but needed 11 shots to get there and struggled with his three-point shot all night. And when he tried to get his teammates involved, they were either missing layups, missing open shots, or, in Ayton’s case, simply lacking the focus to follow up and finish lobs. The Lakers had six of their 10 total turnovers in the second quarter, and most of them were committed by role players rather than the playmakers.

Things escalated at the beginning of the second half, when after a couple of missed opportunities everyone started looking for their own shot, including calling their own numbers on ATO plays.

Postgame, JJ Redick highlighted the lack of ball movement as the biggest blueprint for the Lakers’ early struggles, saying it starts with Luka trusting the pass. Redick has not been shy about challenging his players, including Dončić, and to their credit, I think both have managed to respond positively to moments like this. To be fair to Dončić, there was also a stark difference in spacing and outlet options around him compared to James Harden. Ayton struggled to follow his ideas in pick actions, while the spacing was even more limited with Hayes on the floor because another non-shooter, Vanderbilt, was also out there.