Photo by Sam Hodde / Getty Images

Luka came back to Dallas to play in front of the fans who adored him for seven and a half seasons, in a return that felt far less emotional than the first one. Before the game, I shared a conversation with old friends in Dallas, trying to explain how everyone is processing this in their own way. And while for some of us it may never feel completely right, the reality and the games themselves are starting to feel much more normal.

What I personally appreciate most in all of this, despite the shocking trade and despite how poorly the Mavericks handled everything afterward, is how Luka and the fans in Dallas have handled it. The fans continue to shower Luka with love, and he returns it with gestures that make it clear the city and the American Airlines Center will always be special to him and will always be one of his homes. The only difference is that he is now walking into the visitors locker room, no matter how confusing that still feels.

As for the game itself, it was a strange up-and-down affair, with the Lakers pulling off another late comeback and clutch win against a depleted but scrappy Mavericks team that had won its previous four games. The result kept Dončić perfect at 4–0 against his old team, while also earning him some familiar MVP chants from a crowd that used to chant them regularly.

Today’s notes:

Luka in charge early, then making a stand late (🎞️VIDEO) More ball sharing ≠ more offense (yet) Another mid-game blackout Lakers turnaround, going small again (🎞️VIDEO) Has trust in Deandre Ayton been lost?

1-Luka in charge early, then making a stand late (🎞️VIDEO)

This was one of Dončić’s better games of the season. He finished with a 33-point, 11-assist, eight-rebound, one-steal, one-block stat line. The scoring output was even more impressive considering two things. First, Jason Kidd sent extra attention at Dončić, doubling him throughout the game. Second, JJ Redick emphasized more ball movement, which I will touch on in the next point. As a result, the Slovenian superstar needed only 15 shot attempts to get there.

In the first half, Dončić was dissecting the Mavericks sending extra bodies at all of his screens and finished with 17 points and seven assists as the Lakers built a 13-point lead. Then, in the fourth, Dončić made his mark defensively and was part of the late turnaround, getting several key stops when the Mavericks tried to attack him. That stretch included drawing a crucial charge on Naji Marshall’s drive with less than a minute to go.

2-More ball sharing ≠ more offense (yet)