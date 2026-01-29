Photo by Jason Miller / Getty Images

What started as an emotional night, with LeBron James potentially playing in Cleveland for the last time, quickly turned into an awkward Luka Dončić injury scare and then into another Lakers collapse.

The Lakers were blown out 129–99 by the Cavaliers, a give-up-after-the-first-real-punch kind of performance. It was a disappointing showing we haven’t seen much of recently, but one that was a familiar theme earlier in the season.

The Lakers played their 13th game in the last 23 days, and stinkers like this happen over the course of a season, especially on a long road trip. This Lakers team also doesn’t have enough high-energy, high-motor players to overcome nights when things aren’t going their way on offense.

Today’s notes:

Out of juice early, out of the game fast LeBron’s emotional off night (🎞️VIDEO) An awkward Luka fall on Cleveland’s elevated court Up-and-down shooting has been an issue…again 📉 The Lakers badly need Austin Reaves and his influx of fresh energy and vibes

1-Out of juice early, out of the game fast

The Lakers actually started the game OK. After some initial sloppy possessions, their defensive rotations and effort were at the right level. In the first quarter, they jumped on the Cavs by scoring on seven transition possessions, simply outrunning them to the rim and capitalizing on Hail Mary throw-aheads.

It helped that the Cavs were missing their threes early, shooting 6-of-22 in the first half. But the indication that things might not be well, and could turn for the worse, was Cleveland’s dominance on the offensive glass, grabbing 10 offensive rebounds before halftime.

For all of their defensive struggles this season, rebounding has not been one of them. The Lakers have been a very good defensive rebounding team. However, on this night, the effort, in JJ Redick’s words, was lethargic, with the Cavs getting to every rebound and every 50–50 ball throughout the night. The Lakers were even up by 10 at one point in the second quarter, but because they kept giving the Cavs too many second chances, they went into halftime down two instead of being up by 15.

Then, in the third quarter, the Cavs started to hit threes, going 7-of-12. A couple of early ones were again self-inflicted, coming off poor rotations on switches against Donovan Mitchell. And then the familiar scenario we’ve seen against Charlotte, the Clippers, and the Mavericks played out again: a total blackout, self-destruct quarter.

It’s a spiral of missed shots and turnovers that leads to less energy on defense and a more static offense, and once this team gets sucked into it, they can’t get out for far too long without eventually getting burned.