digginbasketball

digginbasketball

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
swenpinti10's avatar
swenpinti10
8h

I can Not understand with our three Point struggles that Portland got vit krejci for injured Duop Reath and two seconds !! Dalton and a second and a picks swap and we could have got vit krejci! And luka loves to Play with European players ! I would even trade for Simone fontecchio and Nicola Jovic ! The Heat would give us draft picks with it because of jovics contract ! I think Jovic is a good fit 💪 with Luka ! What do u think ? Pelinka is making a trade with the nets and Sean Marks again

Reply
Share
4 replies by Iztok Franko and others
Edi89's avatar
Edi89
8h

This season really sucks… I hope a miracle happens by thursday...

And f*** nico

Reply
Share
1 reply by Iztok Franko
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Iztok Franko · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture