Austin Reaves game winning shot (photo by David Berding / Getty Images)

No Luka Dončić. No LeBron James. No Marcus Smart and Gabe Vincent. Yet, Austin Reaves and the Lakers keep finding ways to win.

Reaves added another gem to what was already an amazing week in which he scored 51 and 41, by hitting the game-winner at the buzzer to lift the short-handed Lakers to another gritty road victory, 116–115 over the Timberwolves. The game wasn’t pretty, but it was the kind of win that shows character and depth, with several role players stepping up for the Lakers to survive at the end. These kind of wins make the team, make the team come together.

Furthermore, what was a great moment, a great early battle won, was one that could matter a lot in the long war that is the NBA season. The Lakers beat the Timberwolves for the second time in a week, which, if there won’t be any additional games because of the NBA Cup, means they already clinched the tiebreaker against an important Western Conference rival.

Today’s notes:

A breakdown of the beautiful game winner that capped an ugly, hustle, find-a-way win (🎞️VIDEO) When undermanned, you gotta win the hustle game Jake LaRavia’s ultimate connector game Deandre Ayton keeps showing the right things (🎞️VIDEO) Dalton Knecht showing life

1-A breakdown of the beautiful game winner that capped an ugly, hustle, find-a-way win ( 🎞️VIDEO)

Without key superstars on both sides, this game had several ugly stretches. The Lakers once again started without the right level of physicality and had a terrible three-consecutive-turnover stretch with a weird lineup to close the first period. They almost replicated that with a couple of breakdowns and bad turnovers to close the third and again in the middle of the fourth. They also struggled late to make shots and punish the Wolves’ fourth quarter adjustment — an almost successful attempt with the zone defense.

But they did a lot of good in between (see next point) to build a 20-point lead, and it felt fitting for Reaves not to let that effort go to waste. With the game on the line, Reaves delivered big time once again.

On a night when Reaves had trouble finishing against the length of Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert (he shot just 8-of-23 before the last shot but did have 16 assists) he and Deandre Ayton managed a last-second adjustment to create just enough daylight for Reaves to sink the game-winning floater. Post-game, Redick described in detail the preparation and the difficulty of facing the Wolves’ tactic of throwing curveballs by switching between man and zone defense — the main reason they erased the Lakers’ lead and took over with 10 seconds left. However, on the final play, Reaves and Ayton managed to find a solution on the fly, with Reaves splitting an awkward Rudy Gobert hedge, and Chris Finch admitting post-game it wasn’t the right call from him to defend the final possession.