Despite a couple of setbacks with Luka Dončić’s latest hamstring injury (which hopefully really is mild and day-to-day), and Deandre Ayton being a late scratch for this game, the Lakers continue to look like a team that has found a solid groove heading into the All-Star break.

Last night, they found a way to beat an even more undermanned Warriors group, 105–99, grabbing their third win in a row, their eighth in the last 11 games, and improving to 32–19, good for a tie for fourth in the West with the Rockets.

The Lakers have three games left before the break, including a back-to-back against the Thunder, who will be without their two best players, the always tough-to-play-against Spurs, and a final stand against the Mavericks.

The key goal in this stretch should be to keep the momentum, but also prioritize health for a post-break push with what could be a fully healthy team. Given their current record, and everything they have had to navigate in the first part of the season, that is not a bad position to be in. Not at all.

1-Warriors lose their junked-up, high-variance gamble

I didn’t do a full game preview, but mentioned in a quick breakdown on X that without Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, the Warriors don’t have enough talent to compete on most nights. So Steve Kerr junking up the game and turning it into a super high-volume, high-variance three-point gamble is a valid strategy, one that can pay off when their threes are falling. Last night, the Lakers were lucky that it didn’t.

Source: Cleaning the Glass

The Lakers continued their recent trend of leaning heavily into zone coverage to protect the paint, and the Warriors couldn’t make enough shots to punish it. They did almost everything else well: their small units punished the Lakers with countless backdoor and baseline cuts, hustled for long rebounds, and forced 22 turnovers. In the end, though, they just couldn’t score enough to match the Lakers’ talent.

2-Jarred Vanderbilt and Maxi Kleber thriving in a smaller, more agile environment