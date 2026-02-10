Photo by Kevin Terrell / Getty Images

With the All-Star break probably already on most NBA players’ minds, the Lakers still had work to do before anyone could start thinking about Cabo.

Three games remain before the break, including measuring-stick tests against the two top teams in the conference. The first of those came against the reigning NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Both teams were missing their top stars and two MVP candidates, with Luka Dončić sitting out his second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury.

The Lakers came up short, losing 119–110. Depending on how optimistic or pessimistic you are, this game can be viewed in two very different ways. On one hand, the Lakers showed enough fight and enough progress compared to past matchups against elite teams to make it a genuinely competitive night. On the other, LeBron James’ post-game assessment cut through it: the Lakers are not a championship-level team, and there is still a significant gap.

James’ teammates won’t have to wait long for another chance to prove him wrong. That chance comes tonight against the second-best team in the conference, the San Antonio Spurs, on the second night of a back-to-back.

Today’s notes:

Good fight, but an opportunity missed Lakers battled, OKC hustled harder Hard to beat OKC when they outshoot you from three A heavy dose of Marcus Smart Another Austin Reaves test against a physical team (🎞️VIDEO)

1-Good fight, but an opportunity missed