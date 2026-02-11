Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

The NBA schedule will occasionally present nights like this.

With Luka Dončić still dealing with his hamstring injury (and some hope he might return Thursday against the Mavericks), the Lakers chose to rest the rest of their remaining firepower on the second night of a back-to-back. Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton were also out against the Spurs, and the game was essentially decided in the first quarter. Victor Wembanyama scored 25 points in that opening period against the Lakers’ second stringers, and by halftime the Spurs had already put up 84 points.

So today, the notes will mostly be my thoughts and observations about the end-of-the-roster players.

Another content note: Like the NBA players, your Substack writer is also looking forward to the All-Star break after a content-packed first half of the season. I’m traveling to Norway on Thursday for a week with my son to visit my sister and spend some family time in the cold North. I’ll try to catch the Lakers–Mavericks game on the road, but the observations might come later than usual and in shorter form, followed by a week of rest. The plan is to resume full-scope game coverage after the break with the Lakers–Clippers matchup.

Today’s notes:

A quick standings watch Missed games and awards implications What the end of the roster tells us about Lakers team building (🎞️VIDEO)

1-A quick standings watch