The Lakers opened their post–All-Star stretch with a win, beating their cross-town rivals the Clippers 125–122. That is the most important thing. Everything else, I guess, is up for debate.

In a way, this game was a microcosm of the Lakers’ season. A good team with three stars capable of making exciting plays, yet with clear flaws that, even after a solid win, lead to more doubts than praise on national TV.

While I agree with the assessment that this team is not on the level of some true contenders, I do think that because of the profile of their stars and the expectations that come with it, there is a tendency to overlook the things they are actually very good at. Those strengths get taken for granted, while the flaws that have been obvious ever since the Luka Dončić trade, and have not been addressed, receive most of the attention. That imbalance leads to disappointment, even from their own media, even after wins.

Today’s notes:

Glass half-full: an offensive outburst against a very good defensive team Glass half-empty: a lot went the Lakers’ way, yet they still nearly gave it away Another round of Luka vs. Kris Dunn: early and late dominance, blackout in between(🎞️VIDEO) Reaves and Smart: awesome low-usage, high-impact games 5-New rotations with Kennard: two-shooter lineups around Luka(🎞️VIDEO)

1-Glass half-full: an offensive outburst against a very good defensive team

The taken-for-granted part of this win was the fact that the Lakers scored at a very high rate, 128 points per 100 possessions, against a team that, as I highlighted in the preview, had transformed back into an elite defensive unit after the post-deadline reshuffle, one that had put clamps on three top teams in the West in its previous four games.

LA Clippers last five games (source: Cleaning the Glass)

The Lakers put on a shotmaking clinic in the first quarter, hitting 16 of their 19 shots. The 84 percent mark from the field was their best quarter since 2017 and the best quarter by any team this season.

Austin Reaves and LeBron James opened the barrage with seven points each, and Luka Dončić followed with one of his trademark 17-point first-quarter explosions. The Lakers obviously could not sustain that level of shotmaking, but they still finished the game shooting 55 percent from three. More importantly, they kept turnovers low, which was crucial against a very aggressive defensive team that had been forcing turnovers at a high rate in recent games.

2-Glass half-empty: a lot went the Lakers’ way, yet they still nearly gave it away