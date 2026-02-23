Photo by Luiza Moraes / Getty Images

This was supposed to be the night when the Lakers showed they could do it. That they could beat the best teams.

Fully healthy. Biggest rival. National TV. The unveiling of Pat Riley’s statue before the game. Instead of a Showtime flashback in front of its architect, the Lakers delivered another no-show.

This was another disappointing blowout, a 111–89 loss to the Boston Celtics, in a season defined by uncompetitive performances against elite opponents. The Lakers looked overmatched again, adding another entry to a long list of noncompetitive breakdowns against the league’s best. A list that includes losses to the Boston Celtics twice, the Oklahoma City Thunder twice, the San Antonio Spurs twice, as well as the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Today’s notes:

Failure of shotmaking and lack of backup solutions Base defense good enough, attention to detail not High-profile Luka breakdowns, low-profile strong point-of-attack defense (🎞️VIDEO) When shots and calls don’t go the Lakers’ way Ayton and Smart low-floor games

1-Failure of shotmaking and lack of backup solutions