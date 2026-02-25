Photo by Katelyn Mulachy / Getty Images

The Lakers’ slide continues. After a loss to a top-tier opponent against the Celtics, they had a chance to redeem themselves against a team closer to their weight class. Instead, despite Orlando missing two of its top three players, the Lakers still came up short, falling 110–109 to the Magic.

This time it wasn’t a blowout loss, but a clutch breakdown. The game was lost on a poorly executed final play with the outcome on the line.

With this loss, the Lakers closed their eight-game homestand at a flat 4–4 and slipped to sixth in the Western Conference instead of climbing the standings.

Today’s notes:

The final possession as a reflection of the Lakers’ offensive disconnect (🎞️VIDEO) Luka’s struggles📉 With the offense struggling, still not enough attention to detail, especially late More evidence the old starting five doesn’t fit (🎞️VIDEO) A surprisingly deliberate attempt to punish switching through Ayton (🎞️VIDEO)

1-The final possession as a reflection of the Lakers’ offensive disconnect (🎞️VIDEO)

The Lakers had a chance to win the game on the final possession, coming out of a timeout with six seconds left. The play was drawn up for Luka Dončić to get an open look off a pin-down screen. Dončić did get it for a split second, but uncharacteristically hesitated and then gave up the ball to LeBron James for a difficult, contested fadeaway three that never had much of a chance.

The final play was the culmination of a rough offensive night for the Lakers, and especially for Dončić, following a pattern we have seen in the last couple of games. None of the three stars were ever really in rhythm, taking turns trying to be aggressive, but also trying to defer to each other.

The result is that, apart from Dončić’s dominant performance against the Clippers, we haven’t seen any of the big three fully in rhythm and at the top of their game in recent matchups. And that proved costly on the final play, where a lack of confidence and comfort showed up as hesitation and a botched execution.

2–Luka’s struggles📉