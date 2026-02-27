Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images

All season, the story around the Lakers has been that they are not quite as good as their record suggests, that it has been inflated by an elite clutch record and a series of close wins that probably should not have been that close in the first place. This game was another example of that, with the Lakers allowing a severely undermanned Suns team to hang around.

And now even that clutch fortune seems to be turning against them.

The Lakers lost their second consecutive game on a missed three at the final buzzer. For what it’s worth, the elevator set that led to Austin Reaves’ potential game-winner was well drawn and well executed. But everything that came before it was not.

The Lakers fell 113–110 to the Suns and, at 34–24, now sit just one game ahead of Phoenix in the race for the sixth seed in the West.

Today’s notes:

Cohesion vs. disconnection (🎞️VIDEO) Getting lasered again (🎞️VIDEO) Luka, the Lone Ranger (🎞️VIDEO) Another breakdown on a crucial defensive possession (🎞️VIDEO) The Lion Sleeps Tonight: a tragedy in three Acts

1-Cohesion vs. disconnection (🎞️VIDEO)

I was asked a couple of days ago if the Lakers had quit. My answer was no. They just don’t play like a connected group. They are not a team willing to sacrifice and do the small things that lead to winning basketball.

It’s not like they weren’t trying. They showed fight. They showed effort. They even showed resilience to make a late push.