The Lakers righted the ship. After three consecutive losses, they got a much-needed win and restored some positive energy. Doing it on Luka Dončić’s 27th birthday only added more good vibes to the team that needed them badly.

The team they beat, the Warriors without Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, was not particularly impressive, although this same group beat the Nuggets recently. But the manner in which the Lakers did it was. They won 129–101 in a wire-to-wire blowout, building a 30-point lead in the third quarter that allowed JJ Redick to keep all of his players under 30 minutes. That is not insignificant, with the Kings waiting on the second night of a back-to-back.

Today’s notes:

A balanced three-headed attack (🎞️VIDEO) Luke Kennard, the missing ingredient in the blender (🎞️VIDEO) The other end of the three-point variance stick Another look at the tweaked rotations 📊 Looking ahead to a busy March

1-A balanced three-headed attack (🎞️VIDEO)

The lack of offensive rhythm, especially chemistry between the three stars, has been one of the main talking points during this recent slump. At least for one night, the Lakers’ trio put that aside. You could feel the emphasis on ball movement and a more balanced attack. Austin Reaves, who has often been the one squeezed out, came out aggressive, scoring 11 points in the first quarter without missing a shot.

Once Reaves took a breather (more on the new rotations later), LeBron James took over. James, who has struggled from three this season at just 31 percent, knocked down his first four attempts from deep and scored 20 of his 22 points in the first half.

Then, to open the third quarter, Dončić, who had a quiet 10-point, six-assist first half, put his foot on the gas. He essentially put the Warriors away with absurd shotmaking, drilling four threes in less than five minutes.

Despite all the other concerns, the Lakers showed that when all three of their stars are on their game, especially when the ball is moving, they can still overpower teams with sheer talent. They scored at a rate of 140 points per 100 possessions against a top-10 defense.