What a difference a few days can make in the NBA.

Just five days ago, the Lakers dropped a game to the Trail Blazers, banged up, short-handed, and on the second night of a back-to-back. A couple of days later, they bounced back with Austin Reaves hitting a game-winning buzzer-beater to beat the Timberwolves. Fast forward two more days, and both Luka Dončić and Marcus Smart made surprise returns to the lineup for the NBA Cup game against Memphis. Dončić picked up right where he left off, delivering another 40+ point performance. The result: the Lakers’ first back-to-back wins and their first Cup victory, 117–112 over the Grizzlies.

So for the Lakers, the vibes are high after surviving their first injury-marked stretch and starting the season 4–2.

The Grizzlies, on the other hand, are in a weird place right now after a strange loss that saw Ja Morant make what looked like an in-game protest with his passive play and then confront the coaching staff afterward in his post-game comments.

1-Luka is back: back-to-back-to-back 40-point games

It’s unreal, and in a way unfair to both players, because each would deserve the spotlight on his own. But Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves have been unbelievable for the Lakers to start the season.

Reaves has been averaging 32.0 points and 9.0 assists through the first six games, including 51- and 41-point outbursts and a game-winner, all during Dončić’s three-game absence. And Dončić… well, if you’re in Wilt Chamberlain scoring stratosphere, you’re doing some amazing things (read that in Luka’s voice).

43/12/9

49/11/8

44/12/6

Those are Dončić’s stat lines from his first three games, adding up to an absurd average of 45.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game. After a sloppy Lakers second quarter, Dončić went into full-control, full-takeover mode in the third, scoring 16 points in the period and almost single-handedly erasing the Grizzlies’ 14-point halftime lead.

2-Marcus Smart is back: to making game-changing plays ( 🎞️VIDEO)

I mentioned the Lakers’ sloppy play in the second quarter, and “sloppy” might actually be an understatement for the lackadaisical stretch in which they were completely outhustled by the Grizzlies’ second unit, leading to a 29–4 run.

JJ Redick challenged his team at halftime to pick up the intensity, and who better to set the tone than the team’s toughness culture setter. Dončić’s scoring outburst out of the locker room erased the Grizzlies’ lead and their hopes for good, but it was a signature dive-for-a-loose-ball play with 8:30 left in the third by Smart that set the tone for how the Lakers needed to play to win the game.

It’s not the first time this young season that Smart’s hustle has changed the script of a game. He made similar put-your-body-on-the-line plays in the second game against the Timberwolves. In that game, Jarred Vanderbilt was the player who matched Smart’s intensity and made several key plays on the defensive end. Last night, it was another motivated ex-Grizzly, Jake LaRavia.

I highlighted LaRavia as the key player to bring the additional juice in my preview, and he delivered another strong connector game with 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists. After a slow start, LaRavia’s defensive activity has picked up. In addition to his three steals, he deflected several other passes and now leads the Lakers with 24 deflections (for comparison, Austin Reaves is second with 17).

Back to Smart for a final note. His return added another dimension to the offensive end as well. He served as a third ball-handler and gave the Lakers another option to target smaller defenders like Ja Morant in guard-guard pick-and-roll actions.

3- Predictable but effective defensive game plan, enhanced by the Grizzlies’ internal power struggles

Another point I mentioned in my preview was that because of the Grizzlies’ lack of playmaking and passing beyond Morant, Redick would double down on his plan of switching against Ja while aggressively shrinking the floor. The Lakers built on that by sending hard doubles at Jaren Jackson Jr., who isn’t a strong passer, and neither are some of the other key starters, like Jaylen Wells or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Morant’s inability to hit a jumper outside the paint (he was 1-for-11 on non-paint shots) left the Grizzlies’ superstar increasingly frustrated, as did some of the coaching staff’s decisions to lean heavily on bench units with both Morant and Jackson Jr. on the sidelines. By the end of the game, Morant’s passiveness looked like a message directed at the sidelines, but those are the Grizzlies’ problems to solve. The Lakers did their part to expose those issues, and Dončić and his teammates were in full control throughout the second half.

4-Jaxson Hayes making acrobatic short-roll reads on the move ( 🎞️VIDEO)

According to a report, starting center Deandre Ayton had been dealing with back spasms since shootaround and then tweaked it in the first half on an alley-oop attempt. He stayed in the locker room at halftime and tried to give it another go, but the Lakers decided not to risk it, especially with how well his backup, Jaxson Hayes, was playing.

Hayes’ big-man stat line of 2 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 block in 23 minutes doesn’t look impressive, but what stands out are his 5 assists. The Grizzlies spent most of the night hedging or showing their big men high in Dončić and Reaves pick-and-roll actions. Against that kind of coverage, Hayes catches the ball much farther from the rim, often near the top of the key. Last night, he had several great sequences, showing soft hands catching tough skip passes, then making quick, decisive, even acrobatic moves out of the short roll.

Postgame, Hayes drew compliments from both Redick and Dončić for his decision-making as the trigger man in 4-on-3 situations and for his overall play. If he continues to play like that, he gives the Lakers a valuable and different toolset to complement Ayton off the bench.

5-Dončić and Reaves’ half-court dissecting will be hard to match

In my first point, I talked about how Dončić and Reaves exploded out of the gates to start the season. Yes, the offense can look too stagnant at times. Too much “run a pick-and-roll, find the weak link,” with Dončić and Reaves taking turns. But that kind of systematic dissection, that constant 48-minute pressure where once Luka takes a breather Reaves immediately puts his foot on the gas, is extremely hard for opposing point-of-attack and big-man screen defenders to handle.

Last night, the Grizzlies’ primary on-ball defender, Jaylen Wells, wasn’t nearly physical enough to take Dončić out of his comfort zone. When Iisalo handed that assignment to the much more aggressive Vince Williams Jr., he paid for it by committing several fouls that put the Grizzlies in the bonus for much of the second half.

The Lakers currently rank second in the NBA in half-court offensive efficiency, and being third overall in free-throw rate is a big part of that. With Dončić and Reaves as the main cogs, the Lakers will have the better half-court offense on almost any night. If they can control transition by limiting turnovers and battling on the glass, like they did in the second half, it puts them in a very good position to win consistently.