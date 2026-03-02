Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

The Lakers got another win, which is probably the only thing that counts in games like this in March against teams whose priorities are on the other side of the W–L column.

They won for the second game in a row, on the second night of a back-to-back, with a 128–104 rout of the Sacramento Kings. It was their second consecutive blowout win, another high-octane offensive outburst that pushed them back into the top 10 in offensive rating and nudged their point differential into positive territory at +0.5.

It’s hard to find any real big-picture takeaway from games like these, so I mostly look for smaller signals that could matter, and for the fun flashes and highlights that make watching basketball fun.

Today’s notes:

Continued emphasis on sharing the ball An encouraging turnover trend 📈 Marcus Smart and Maxi Kleber, the veteran hustle leaders (🎞️VIDEO) Luka’s highlight mixtape (🎞️VIDEO) Adou Thiero takeoff sighting (🎞️VIDEO)

1-Continued emphasis on sharing the ball

After the win against the Warriors, I wrote about a visible Lakers emphasis on sharing the ball and increasing ball movement. That carried over into this game, with four starters attempting more than five shots but none more than 10 in the first half. And with the way JJ Redick talked about Luka Dončić setting the tone with eight assists at halftime, and about the team’s 18 first-half assists in his postgame interview, it is easy to recognize the current area of focus.

After scoring only six points over the previous two games, Deandre Ayton got more early touches, scoring 10 of his 12 points before halftime. And because the Lakers took care of business early, none of the starters played more than 29 minutes, with Dončić and Reaves sitting out the entire fourth quarter again. Dončić finished with 28 points and nine assists. LeBron James, who had another efficient night from three, added 24 points and five assists. Reaves chipped in 12 points and five assists, becoming the third player with at least five dimes.

We’ll see how this ball movement and more egalitarian offense hold up against tougher competition, but the early returns are encouraging.

2-An encouraging turnover trend 📈