In my preview, I described this game as a real test before the real test, and for three quarters my grade would have been a D-. The Lakers opened the game with sloppy defense, followed it with careless turnovers, and struggled to adapt to the Pelicans’ physical style of play.

But to their credit, they flipped the script in the fourth quarter, winning in an uncharacteristic way with a defensive masterclass against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans. The Lakers prevailed 110–101 in the kind of performance JJ Redick praised earlier in the season when he said he loves winning ugly, something he admitted postgame this group had not shown since November.

Despite their poor record, this current version of the Pelicans is a solid, competitive group, so the Lakers finding a way to secure their third straight win is a good momentum boost before the huge clash with the Nuggets on Thursday in Denver, who sit just a half-game ahead of them in the race for the fourth seed.

Today’s notes:

Winning ugly by setting the rules late (🎞️VIDEO) Marcus Smart becoming even more important LeBron pushing early in transition, Luka stepping up in the clutch (🎞️VIDEO) Playing two different Pelicans teams in the same night All offense means less offense for some 📊

1-Winning ugly by setting the rules late (🎞️VIDEO)

This was a very physical game with players like Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Zion Williamson, and Saddiq Bey, all of whom thrive offensively by creating contact. The referees, as has been the trend in 2026, let both teams play, allowing a lot of contact and letting players get handsy.

The Lakers opened the game in zone defense but were far too out of sync and not active enough. To Redick’s credit, they scrapped it fairly quickly and played much better defense for the rest of the game. However, after that first adjustment, they dug themselves another hole with a familiar downfall: turnovers. They committed 10 in the first half, then followed it with a full blackout in the third quarter, or as Redick would describe it, the kind of stretch where turnovers come in waves. The Lakers struggled with the Pelicans’ physicality and picked up a couple of technical fouls while complaining about it.

But the Lakers found another gear, or in Dončić’s words, a new purpose, and recalibrated for the fourth quarter. The recalibrated approach meant what Marcus Smart often preaches: setting the rules with physicality. The Lakers did that incredibly well down the stretch, getting stop after stop against Williamson while taking full advantage of the level of handsy defense and contact the officials were allowing.

This was one of the better defensive stretches the Lakers have produced this season, the kind we’ve seen teams like the Thunder, Spurs, and Pistons impose on them. Now, if the Lakers could do that for a full game…

2-Marcus Smart becoming even more important