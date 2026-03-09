Photo by Robert Gauthier / Getty Images

Boy, the Lakers needed a game like this badly!

After a season full of disappointing no-shows and blowout losses to the best teams in the league, the Lakers finally got an impressive win. They almost had one against Denver but couldn’t make enough shots for the final push. In this game, the same script almost repeated, but the Lakers dug even deeper on defense and won by getting crucial stops throughout the night.

After a disappointing stretch with three straight losses, the Lakers responded by winning five of their last six games. And if beating the somewhat competitive Pelicans and Warriors was fine but not particularly impressive, beating the Knicks, a top-five team by record and advanced stats, a top-three offense, and a team that has been on a roll lately, certainly is.

No rest for the Lakers, though. Another huge game awaits tomorrow against the Timberwolves, who sit just one game ahead of them in the standings.

Today’s notes:

An end-to-end dose of effort and energy (🎞️VIDEO) Are better defense and more hustle becoming a real trend? 📈 Luka aggressive and in control despite up-and-down shooting (🎞️VIDEO) The Austin Reaves Game No LeBron, simpler choices, more lineup fun

1-An end-to-end dose of effort and energy (🎞️VIDEO)

It was clear from the opening tip-off that the Lakers wanted this one badly. One of their problems this season has been easing into games and then trying to pick up the energy later. Not in this one. Deandre Ayton collected a couple of early blocks. The Lakers were flying around. And when that happens, you know who is leading the charge. And you can read that both literally and figuratively. Marcus Smart, the undisputed energy leader of this team, drew two charges in this game, a small part of an otherwise impressive hustle highlight reel that explains how a player who shot 1 of 10 from the field ended up with a game-high +27 in plus/minus.

But he was far from alone in this game. Luka Dončić took two charges as well, although, as he of course pointed out, he was only credited for one.

Other Lakers followed Smart's lead in hustle and physicality. Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, and Maxi Kleber all made an impact defensively, and Austin Reaves closed the game with three stops against Jalen Brunson.

2-Are better defense and more hustle becoming a real trend? 📈