I joked a bit in my preview that this was the next “most important game.” Partly because the Lakers needed to prove the win against the Knicks was not an outlier, and partly because almost every game over the next couple of weeks will feel like a measuring-stick, prove-it matchup. So, it’s only fitting to call this one the next “most important win.”

The Lakers beat the Timberwolves 120–106, their second consecutive win against a very good team in convincing double-digit fashion. For even more good vibes, the Lakers have now won six of their last seven games and, at 40–25, caught and overtook the Timberwolves for the fourth spot in the West thanks to their 3–0 head-to-head record.

This is the NBA. One week the world feels like it’s in shambles after three straight losses, and the next you’re back on top after a couple of quality wins.

Today’s notes:

Who is this team winning with defense and hustle? 📈 Deandre Ayton and activity on the glass kept the Lakers afloat early (🎞️VIDEO) Austin Reaves’ 29-point second-half takeover (🎞️VIDEO) Two-way Luka… again Back to the early-season winning formula and hierarchy

1-Who is this team winning with defense and hustle? 📈

The Lakers opened this game looking like they couldn’t hit the ocean. They missed their first eight shots and their first 15 three-point attempts, crawling their way to just 45 points in the first half. Yet despite one of their worst shotmaking halves of the season, they managed to stay even at 45 thanks to their defense and hustle.

The effort and activity level were good from the start, as was the attention to detail and the commitment to staying in front of their man on drives. The Lakers confused the Timberwolves by continuously mixing switching defense with heavy gap help, zoning principles, and occasional zone.

The result was another very solid defensive performance, which has now become a trend. Over their last seven games, the Lakers have been the third-best defense in the league, allowing only 105.7 points per 100 possessions.

After the Knicks game, I mentioned the fact that the Lakers’ opponents have been missing a lot of threes during this stretch, and last night the Timberwolves made only 9 of their 38 attempts.

However, last night many of the Timberwolves’ threes were impatient, contested isolation pull-ups, as Anthony Edwards and his teammates grew increasingly frustrated with the Lakers’ defense. Edwards scored only 14 points on 2-of-15 shooting and became the latest superstar the Lakers’ defense has forced into an off night during this stretch.