Photo by Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Luka Dončić is still kind of good at basketball.

Listening to the countless media voices bashing him over the last few weeks, or looking at the NBA MVP Ladder where he dropped to sixth place, one could think Dončić is having a terrible season and his team is struggling. Thankfully, the games are still played, and that is the place where Dončić continues to do his magic.

51/10/9 3 steals +15

31/11/11 2 steals +20

35/8/4 2 steals +14

44/9/5 3 steals +20

Last night’s performance, with one Rui Hachimura open three away from a 50-point triple-double, was the most impressive. After some strong defensive stretches, the Lakers relaxed a bit and got dragged into a shootout with feisty Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, and the Bulls, who clearly forgot to read the tanking memo. Luckily, Dončić was ready with guns blazing…

This 142–130 fireworks win over the Bulls was the Lakers’ seventh in their last eight games. But this is not the time to get complacent and let go of the rope, as three games against Denver and Houston with huge standings implications are next on the schedule.

Today’s notes:

Poking the Luka bear (🎞️VIDEO) Dončić’s best three-point shooting stretch in five years 📈 Deandre Ayton waking up from winter sleep (🎞️VIDEO) Missing Marcus Smart, speed and point-of-attack defense LeBron returns, sacrifices needed

1-Poking the Luka bear (🎞️VIDEO)

In some of my game observations this season, I mentioned that Dončić at times can get bored, or a bit too relaxed when playing lesser competition. It’s something that hurts him in advanced stats, and consequently in MVP conversations, but I’ll take a player who shows up and performs in big games any time.

One of his subconscious (or maybe not) counters to that is to pick a random fight that gets his competitive juices flowing, even against bad teams. Last night Buzelis did him a favor and poked the bear.

What followed was Dončić crushing every Bulls comeback attempt, answering each of their runs — and to their credit, they had plenty — with an avalanche twice as strong.

Dončić was chirping at Buzelis, the Bulls bench, and just about everyone else in the arena after every made basket. There were plenty of baskets, plenty of chirping, which JJ Redick described as a video game superpower, and a hard but valuable lesson for the 21-year-old Lithuanian prodigy. Do not poke the bear!

2-Dončić’s best three-point shooting stretch in five years 📈