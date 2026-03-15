Photo by Gina Ferazzi / Getty Images

Man, what a game!

I often hear from my European coaching friends how NBA regular-season games are often unwatchable, but nights like this make everything worth it. Or in my case, morning, as I woke up early, couldn’t sleep well because of back problems, then gutted through the game with spasms, only to jump in the air at the end. And regret it immediately as my body fell like 41-year old LeBron James did after he made that crazy Dennis Rodman-sytle full-horizontal Superman dive with the game on the line.

That play was just one of many crazy moments that will make this game about as iconic as a regular-season game can get.

Huge game with high stakes, a game that almost counts double because of the standings and the tiebreaker on the line. A game with wild shots, mistakes, and swings… and the Lakers managing to escape with a win on a last-second Luka Dončić winner in overtime.

Today’s notes:

Luka delivers his first Lakers game-winner (🎞️VIDEO) Austin Reaves’ imperfect high-scoring game, with perfect missed-free-throw execution (🎞️VIDEO) Nuggets put pressure on Smart, Smart responds with huge plays (🎞️VIDEO) Deandre Ayton’s overtime resurrection (🎞️VIDEO) Shotmaking, one of the many wild swings

1-Luka delivers his first Lakers game-winner (🎞️VIDEO)

Over the last couple of days I got sucked into endless debates on X over Luka Dončić and his stature in the league, the MVP race, and best-player conversations. The man has been subject to nationwide, months-long criticism, when even analysts who watch him and the team closely thought winning the Player of the Month award in January was not enough to be in the MVP conversation.

Dončić’s recent play is the best way to quiet the noise, playing his best basketball at the right time, following up his first 50-point game as a Laker with his first game-winner in purple and gold, showing the NBA is still his stage and that he can outduel even the best player in the world on any given night, with a last-second overtime game-winner.

Dončić played another very solid all-around game, collecting a 30-point, 13-assist, 11-rebound triple-double, along with another solid effort and defensive playmaking performance with four stocks.

However, for most of the second half it looked like his shotmaking, with Dončić just 10 of 26 from the floor, would not be enough to beat the unsolvable puzzle that is Nikola Jokić and the high-octane Nuggets offense. But like he did several times this season, Dončić made some key shots when it mattered the most.

With less than three minutes to go in regulation, he scored six consecutive points on two rare occasions when the Nuggets didn’t double him. Two three-point plays against Jamal Murray erased a dangerous six-point lead. The game-winning bucket was a similar setup, when Dončić managed to escape the double by a quick drive to his left, beating Spencer Jones to his preferred baseline spot.