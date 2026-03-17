Photo by Alex Slitz / Getty Images

Knicks, Timberwolves, Nuggets, and now the Rockets.

For most of the year, the Lakers couldn’t beat good teams. Now they are doing it one after another. The Lakers defeated the Rockets in the first of the two matchups, a 100–92 low-scoring contest.

This one for sure wasn’t pretty, but it was important.

The Lakers got their sixth straight win, have now won nine of their last ten games, and moved ahead of another direct Western Conference rival.

Both teams will now have a day off to reload before the rematch. And for the Lakers, the next one almost feels like playing with house money at this point after collecting all these important wins. After a somewhat humiliating collapse last night, the pressure will be on the Rockets, and we can expect them to come out angry and motivated. But the Lakers should get greedy and try to steal another one.

Today’s notes:

Ugly game of deficits Luka the only Laker comfortable against Houston’s length (🎞️VIDEO) Deandre Ayton shows up late and wins the battle of Capelas Lakers defense frustrates another star (🎞️VIDEO) Austin Reaves, we see you (🎞️VIDEO)

1-Ugly game of deficits

In my preview I mentioned this would be a battle of styles, a battle of different team-building philosophies built around different strengths. Instead, this playoff-like slugfest turned into a showcase of deficiencies. The Lakers’ lack of length and athleticism against the Rockets’ lack of skill and playmaking.

With both teams shooting terribly from three (the Lakers were 8 of 34 and the Rockets 5 of 26 from beyond the arc), it turned into a battle of which coach could press the right buttons to punish those deficiencies more.

The Rockets used their length and athleticism to get to every loose offensive board (or every other one to be exact, as they collected an almost absurd 48% of their misses). The Lakers, on the other end, challenged Kevin Durant and the Rockets’ lack of playmaking by forcing 22 turnovers. The Rockets’ 26.4% turnover rate was the highest for any Lakers opponent this season.

Source: Cleaning the Glass

Another thing I mentioned in my preview was how much better the Lakers’ half-court offense is compared to the Rockets. And even on a night when their shotmaking was not there, that still held true. The problem was that they were at a size and athleticism deficit at almost every position and matchup, and the Rockets just outjumped them, or simply beat them to rebound after rebound.

Source: Cleaning the Glass

If not for the Rockets’ turnovers, JJ Redick could have been punished for sticking with rotation that tried to counter Houston’s physicality with shooting and skill. On a night when Luke Kennard uncharacteristically missed both open threes, his 17 minutes really hurt the Lakers as Rockets wings crashed the glass from everywhere.