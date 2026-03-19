Photo by Alex Slitz / Getty Images

Wow! What started as a somewhat demoralizing season is turning into an incredibly fun late turnaround, with Luka Dončić and the Lakers doing something special every night.

A super fun run that now includes a seven-game winning streak and just one loss in their last eleven.

The Lakers edged the Rockets 124–116, with Dončić delivering a series of late-game haymakers to win in Houston for the second time in three games. It capped an impressive eight-day run of stacking wins and clinching tiebreakers against all direct rivals for the third seed in the West.

The Lakers now have two fewer losses than the Rockets and Timberwolves, and three fewer than the Nuggets. With the tiebreaker edge, that’s essentially a three-game cushion with 13 games left.

Today’s notes:

LeBron James in ultimate blend-in, winning-impact role (🎞️VIDEO) Luka finishes the Rockets with a series of highlight plays (🎞️VIDEO) Lakers show they can beat the Rockets in multiple ways Ayton’s first-half finishing and full fourth quarter (🎞️VIDEO) Lakers dominate in transition, led by LeBron and Luka 📊 (🎞️VIDEO)

1-LeBron James in ultimate blend-in, winning-impact role (🎞️VIDEO)

Before we get to Luka Magic, you can’t overlook LeBron James’ super efficient 30-point game, in which he missed just one (!) of his 14 shots.

The biggest shift in this Lakers run is James taking a back seat to Dončić and Reaves, embracing an off-ball, attack-the-gaps role instead of being the main manipulator he’s been for 22 seasons. It’s a sacrifice that has significantly contributed to Dončić’s current comfort level.

Last night’s performance was a tribute to James’ greatness—his ability to morph and thrive as the ultimate role player, whether as a scorer in transition, an off-ball executor against favorable matchups, or an advantage punisher, making the right play in the blender. James scored 30 on just a 22.7% usage rate, which speaks volumes about the kind of game he had.

The 41-year-old had six dunks and fueled both the Lakers’ first-half transition dominance and the early fourth-quarter run with Dončić on the bench.