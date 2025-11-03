Photo by Erich Thayer / Getty Images

Despite being undermanned, with Deandre Ayton a late scratch for this game, the Lakers keep finding ways to win. They beat the Miami Heat 130–120 for their third in a row and fifth in the last six games.

In my game preview, I did a detailed breakdown of how unorthodox and difficult a matchup this re-invented Heat team can be, especially in the regular season when there is not much time to prepare for their fast pace and relentless drive-and-move attack.

But the Lakers managed to solve this unusual problem, showing that even on an off shooting night from their two stars, their offensive firepower will be hard to match, even for the most unconventional guerrilla-war tactics.

Lakers survive the battle of styles and zone gimmicks This offense is something... Jake LaRavia fills the gaps and the stat sheet again! (🎞️VIDEO) Jaxson Hayes starts and steps up again (🎞️VIDEO) Quick Blazers preview

1-Lakers survive the battle of styles and zone gimmicks

Despite knowing that the Heat would run and attack the paint at every opportunity, even after made baskets, the Lakers had trouble adjusting to the game pace and especially staying in front of Jaime Jaquez Jr. on his drives. He scored a game-high 31 points and got to the line 13 times.

The Heat’s game of pace, constant drives, and early attacks is hard to adjust to, but at times it can be detrimental to their own success, as they made several mistakes trying to process the game and make decisions at such a fast speed. The Lakers had something to do with that. They finished with 14 steals compared to the Heat’s 7, continuing a trend that shows their improving defensive talent and playmaking this season. They currently rank in the top 10 in opponent turnover rate.

Marcus Smart was a spark again, making three defensive plays in three and a half minutes at the start of the second quarter, including a highlight-reel hustle-back block in transition. Jake LaRavia’s hands were everywhere again (4 steals), Luka Dončić made great reads on several Heat offensive initiation plays (3 steals), and Bronny James’ activity (3 steals), combined with the fact that he was one of the rare Lakers able to stay in front of the ball on drives, won him some surprising key fourth-quarter minutes. Despite being dragged into a foot race, the Lakers managed to muster enough energy to win the possession battle and match the Heat in fast-break points.

The other curveball the Lakers had to navigate was Spoelstra, in his usual style, junking up the game with various combinations of full-court press and matchup zones. Redick countered by playing a lot of zone as well, which resulted in a game with the second-most zone-defense possessions in the NBA this season.

2-This offense is something...

After the Grizzlies win, I wrote that Dončić and Reaves’ half-court dissecting would be hard to match for any opponent. Last night, the Lakers scored 130 against the third-best defense in the NBA on a night when both stars shot poorly. Dončić and Reaves were both 9-of-22 from the floor, and Dončić made only 1 of his 11 three-point attempts, prompting him to comment that they could have had 150 if he and Reaves had made their shots.

The floor and ceiling are both pretty high for this offense (now ranked fifth overall in the league) where an off night from its two main cogs means a 29-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist triple-double and a 26-point, 11-assist performance.

Dončić and Reaves combined for 22 of the Lakers’ 33 total assists, and while the Heat’s aggressive help schemes designed to swarm the two main ball-handlers affected their own shooting, it also opened plenty of gaps and easy opportunities for their teammates.