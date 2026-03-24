Photo by Nic Antaya / Getty Images

The win streak stops at nine. The Lakers finally lost, falling 113–110 in Detroit after another hard-fought, physical battle.

This six-game road trip has still been a clear success, filled with big wins and exciting moments, but the last couple of games are starting to show the toll. The Lakers look like a tired, banged-up team that needs a break. And in this one, short-handed without key rotation players in Marcus Smart and Rui Hachimura, the clutch luck that carried them through the streak finally ran out.

Luckily for the Lakers, their direct competitor, the Rockets, lost as well. That means they still hold a two-game lead for the third spot and have a relatively favorable schedule ahead, by some metrics even the easiest among all contending teams in the West, with six of their last 10 games at home.

The Lakers need to forget this game quickly, recover as best they can, and finish the job by winning the final game of this road trip before finally returning home for a three-game homestand.

Today’s notes:

Tired legs stuck in Pistons mud Turnovers, the ghost of games past Marcus Smart is irreplaceable (🎞️VIDEO) Jaxson Hayes activity and rim protection (🎞️VIDEO) Kennard’s miss hurt, but the ones he doesn’t take are more problematic (🎞️VIDEO)

1-Tired legs stuck in Pistons mud

All teams are banged up and battling something at this stage of the season, and the team in yellow is no exception. This was their 13th game in 23 days in March, their fifth in the last eight days, all on the road and all hard battles against playoff-level teams.

And you could see J.B. Bickerstaff and his team knew this. Detroit is one of the most physical teams in the league, and they went right at the Lakers from the first possession. Full-court pressure, grabbing, holding, pushing, hitting… the OKC strategy of refs can’t call every foul, so keep fouling until they do. And in this game, they didn’t. I don’t want to say bad calls decided this one, my point is that the criteria and the lack of calls made it a game played on the Pistons’ terms. Luka Dončić, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves were all frustrated by the hits and lack of calls they received in this game.

Dončić also looked less spry, hobbled at times during the game, and maybe that was one of the reasons for his far from ideal night in terms of shot selection and shot-making. He still finished with 32 points, but used 29 shots to get there and was just 3 of 13 from three. A rare off night for a player we saw dominate on this trip, earning him another Player of the Week selection.

The Lakers, as a team, had an overall poor shooting night. They shot 17 of 53, or just 32 percent, on non-rim shots beyond four feet from the basket. A byproduct of the Pistons’ pressure, but also tired legs.

Source: Cleaning the Glass

2-Turnovers, the ghost of games past