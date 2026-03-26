Photo by Andy Lyons / Getty Images

The Lakers closed their six-game road trip the right way, with a win in Indiana to finish it 5–1 and turn it into a total success.

But this was not just the end of a long stretch away from home. It was the beginning of the final 10-game push of a long season marathon. The Lakers got the first one by outdueling the Pacers in a high-scoring 137–130 contest, but they cannot really relax over the final nine, as nobody in the West, outside of the Rockets, seems to be slipping.

Down two starters and their best player off the bench, in Marcus Smart, Deandre Ayton, and Rui Hachimura, the Lakers found enough juice to take care of business by beating a cellar dweller team, getting back on track after the disappointment in Detroit. They'll have to repeat a similar exercise in the next two games against Brooklyn and Washington before what could be a critical game against Cleveland on April 1.

Source: ESPN

Today’s notes:

A lot of good, with a minor flaw at the end Jaxson Hayes and Jake LaRavia bring hometown energy (🎞️VIDEO) Luka's March Madness continues (🎞️VIDEO) Special LeBron and Bronny moments (🎞️VIDEO) Luka and his lane-clearing bodyguard Maxi Kleber (🎞️VIDEO)

1-A lot of good, with a minor flaw at the end

This has been a theme of this road trip, as the Lakers have been doing a lot of the right things. And they did it from the jump. They were very active, turned the Pacers over on their first four possessions to build an early 10-0 lead. And Luka Dončić came out with a flamethrower again, scoring 21 points in the first quarter, a record sixth time he's done it this season.

The Lakers built a 17-point first-quarter lead and extended it to as high as 29 in the third, with a combination of Dončić scoring, deflections and steals, and punishing the non-existent Pacers defense with endless dunks in transition and off various lob actions. The Lakers lead the league in lob dunks and matched their season high with 15 dunks in this game.

Source: NBA official website

The problem for the Lakers was that if there is one thing the Pacers, similar to the Heat as one of the most dynamic teams, won’t stop doing, it’s running.

The Lakers got a bit complacent and tired, while Indiana didn’t give in, kept fighting and running, shot 41 percent from three, and made a late fourth-quarter push that forced JJ Redick to keep his starters in the game and their minutes high again, spoiling an otherwise very solid game.