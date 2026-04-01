Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

The Lakers closed March in impressive fashion, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 127–113 in a convincing win.

It was the perfect cherry on top of an incredible month. Despite a tough, condensed schedule, the Lakers went 15–2, good for the most wins in that span, and clinched their 50th win before April.

A month that completely flipped the vibes and the narrative around the team.

Not long ago, this was a group that “couldn’t beat good teams.” Over the last 30 days, they’ve beaten the Knicks, Wolves, Nuggets, Rockets twice, and now the Cavaliers.

And right at the center of it all, Luka Dončić. A month ago, he was the focal point of what felt like a coordinated, league-wide smear campaign. Now, he’s playing at a level so dominant that even the biggest skeptics can’t ignore him in the MVP race.

Today’s notes:

Luka, what are we witnessing? (🎞️VIDEO) Shift in strategy leads to one of the better defensive performances this season Deandre Ayton doing the dirty work on the boards and screens (🎞️VIDEO) Jake LaRavia’s long overdue payback for his hustle Lakers at their best when the blender is ON (🎞️VIDEO)

1-Luka, what are we witnessing? (🎞️VIDEO)

In my preview, I mentioned this would be a matchup of two high-octane offenses on a heater, and that the winner might come down to which one could dominate more.

After a hot start and a high-scoring first quarter on both sides, there was no doubt. The Cavs cooled off, while Luka Dončić was just getting warmed up.

Dončić closed with another ridiculous stat line: 42 points, 12 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 0 turnovers, and 6 threes. Just another otherworldly performance in a growing list of them.

It’s hard to find new words to describe Dončić’s recent excellence. Sometimes the only thing left to do is just enjoy and appreciate the greatness we’re watching.

2-Shift in strategy leads to one of the better defensive performances this season