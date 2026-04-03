Photo by Cooper Neill / Getty Images

After a historic 15–2 run in March, the Lakers’ best in more than 25 years, this team reached a real high. It was a month defined by Luka Dončić doing unprecedented things, breaking scoring records and earning another Player of the Month. And with how up-and-down this season has been, the crash almost felt inevitable…it was always going to be hard.

First, the Lakers got blown off the floor in OKC in express fashion, looking like the helpless team we saw earlier in the season.

Then, to make it much worse, Luka Dončić suffered another injury to his left hamstring, the same one that caused him to miss several games in February.

Today’s notes:

What Luka’s injury could mean for the playoffs (🎞️VIDEO) What Luka’s injury means for award eligibility First-round knockout (🎞️VIDEO) Stress-test feedback loop The power of infrastructure