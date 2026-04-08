Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

It’s been five days since that dreadful game against the Thunder, the one that abruptly killed the Lakers’ momentum and optimism for the season, with both Dončić and Reaves going down with injuries.

And yesterday, they had to face the same opponent again, this time without four starters and four of their best players.

Predictably, a short-handed group was no match, falling 123–87 in a game that was decided early.

But more than the result, the game and everything Redick said after it felt like a shift.

The Lakers are moving through the stages of processing this new reality. From the initial shock, maybe even denial, especially with how hard Dončić has been pushing to return, to what now looks a lot like frustration.

Today’s notes:

Eighteen minutes of solid fight Frustration kicking in (🎞️VIDEO) Searching for nine More Adou Thiero flashes (🎞️VIDEO) Luka updates from Spain

1-Eighteen minutes of solid fight

Before getting into the more controversial parts of the game, it’s worth noting that, to Redick and his team’s credit, despite missing Dončić, Reaves, James, Smart, and Hayes, they kept fighting and provided solid resistance, even mounting an early comeback to tie the game at 42 with 7:26 remaining in the second quarter.

Redick started Drew Timme, who had a great first quarter, scoring 10 of his 11 points, in a two-big lineup mixed with the zone we saw back in January. Another tweak Redick made was having Timme bring the ball up to protect Luke Kennard from the Thunder’s aggressive pressure. It worked. Kennard delivered another strong game as a hybrid playmaker, finishing the first half with eight points, eight assists, and no turnovers while the game was still somehow competitive.