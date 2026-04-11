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The Lakers got an important win, beating the Suns 101–73 and securing home court advantage for the playoffs. It was also one of many games across the NBA last night shaped by calculations. Some teams rested key players, like the Suns did, while others looked to manipulate the standings, either for better lottery odds or more favorable playoff matchups.

This was the Lakers’ 52nd win of the season, another impressive achievement for a team that navigated a disjointed year marked by multiple injury absences.

Not only is this the Lakers’ best regular season record since the 2019–20 title year, it’s also JJ Redick’s second straight 50-win season. Like the rest of the team, Redick had his ups and downs, but he and his staff deserve real credit for how they navigated this year.

Today’s notes:

Hard to read these games, but business had to be done LeBron, Kennard and Rui’s offensive groove (🎞️VIDEO) Marcus Smart back to doing smart things (🎞️VIDEO) Ball-handling questions heading into the playoffs (🎞️VIDEO) Everyone wants the Lakers in round one

1-Hard to read these games, but business had to be done

This was the second straight game the Lakers played against an opponent sitting key players. The Suns were without their top two on-ball creators in Devin Booker and Jalen Green, and their other guards, Grayson Allen and Collin Gillespie, only played the first half. With no real playmaking, ball-handling, or shooting, Phoenix struggled to generate any offense throughout the game. The only thing that kept them afloat early was crashing the glass off their frequent misses in the first half. Without their primary ball-handlers, the Suns fell apart offensively, with 23 turnovers and just 7-of-40 (18%) from three. Their 82.5 points per 100 possessions was the worst scoring output of any Lakers opponent this season.

To the Lakers’ credit, they played hard from the start, preventing the Suns from finding any rhythm or confidence. Their first-shot defense was at a high level for most of the night. Still, it’s very hard to take anything meaningful from these end-of-season games, when most teams are simply trying to get to the playoffs, or in the Suns’ case, the play-in, healthy.