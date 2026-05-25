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As we continue with our Lakers offseason coverage, the NBA Awards once again gave us a useful lens into where the league stands. This past week, Luka Dončić earned another All-NBA First Team selection, continuing one of the most unique résumé builds in modern NBA history. No player of this era has collected more First Team selections without also winning an MVP award. But that is a debate and article for another time.

Among all the awards, the ones that have always fascinated me most are the All-Defense selections. They reveal the league’s real defensive infrastructure and which stars are being properly supported on that end of the floor.

The NBA announced its All-Defense First and Second Teams two days ago, and it immediately pushed me back toward a deep dive I worked on last offseason: what the real template is for building a contender around one of the league’s greatest offensive engines.

Because if the Lakers are serious about maximizing the Luka era, finding elite defensive talent can no longer be optional.

Breakdown highlights:

Let’s Talk Talent. Defensive Talent. Again.📊 The Marcus Smart blueprint Lakers targets with All-Defense potential Two projects with potential for big impact (Over)reacting to playoff lessons

1-Let’s Talk Talent. Defensive Talent. Again.📊

Before we get into the analysis of potential Lakers offseason additions, let me briefly recap the key arguments I made last offseason, now updated with the 2025-26 All-Defense voting results.

Since Luka Dončić was drafted in 2018, he has yet to play alongside an elite, All-Defense level defender.

Even more striking, if we look at the All-Defense voting results over that span, none of Dončić’s teammates have ever come remotely close to serious consideration. As you’ll see in the chart below, Dorian Finney-Smith received seven All-Defense voting points in 2022, which represented just four percent of the total available votes. For context, anything below roughly 10 to 15 percent usually reflects a handful of homer beat writer votes rather than legitimate All-Defense momentum.

No Lakers players received any All-Defense votes this season or last season, although we will get to Marcus Smart, who was ineligible, in a moment. Of course, as you can see from the chart below, the last Laker to make an All-Defense Team was Anthony Davis, who earned First Team honors in both 2020 and 2024.

The Lakers won their last title when LeBron James was paired with an elite defender in Anthony Davis, alongside several other impactful wing defenders. And if we look across recent NBA history, nearly every championship team has followed a similar formula. Every title winner since 2008, except for the 2023 Nuggets and 2016 Cavaliers, featured at least one All-Defense selection. This year’s two favorites, the Thunder and Spurs, already fit that pattern as well. The Thunder had both Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace make the All-Defense teams, while Victor Wembanyama won a unanimous Defensive Player of the Year award for the Spurs.

In last year’s deep dive, I broke down what the roster construction looked like during the stretches when defenses around Luka Dončić actually looked competent. The best iteration, which reached the 2024 NBA Finals, featured athletic defenders such as Dereck Lively II, Derrick Jones Jr., P. J. Washington and Dante Exum. None of them were considered elite defenders or top-three to top-four defenders at their respective positions, although I do believe Lively had the potential to become one.

2-The Marcus Smart blueprint