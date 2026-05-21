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The Lakers offseason is fully underway now, and judging by the traction and debate my Giannis article sparked across Lakers media, everyone is already searching for the first big answer.

What happens with Giannis Antetokounmpo will probably be the first domino that could shape the rest of the summer. While I laid out why I’ve come around on the idea and why the possibility intrigues me, I still don’t think it’s a realistic outcome unless the Greek superstar himself has a similar awakening watching the epic Thunder-Spurs battle unfold. Maybe that series becomes the moment that convinces him that teaming up with Luka Dončić is the only real way to fight back against the youth wave currently taking over the league.

So, unless the Lakers find a way to lure another megastar to Los Angeles, they’ll have to reshape the roster the hard way, building a team that truly fits and complements Dončić. Before last year’s trade deadline, I wrote that any Luka-oriented rebuild should start in the middle, breaking down in detail why the center position is, in my view, the most important piece. I haven’t changed my mind on that, so for anyone who wants to understand the full reasoning, I’d recommend going back to that deep dive.

At the deadline, Rob Pelinka kept his powder dry, or in his words maintained “optionality” for the summer. But despite Deandre Ayton having a strong series against the Rockets, his no-show against the Thunder only reaffirmed the need for a long-term solution in the middle.

So, this will be a continuation of my deadline piece. The ingredients of an ideal Luka big I laid out then are still the same. So are the seven big-man names.

That said, I expanded the list with several additional options, keeping in mind both the new-old roster traits Pelinka emphasized at his season-ending press conference and the new lessons from the way the Lakers season and playoffs played out. The goal is to create a more comprehensive view of the possibilities, whether it’s the ideal scenario, the less realistic swings, or eventually the more pragmatic backup plans.

Breakdown highlights:

Restricted dreams Big swings The rest and best fits for the athleticism and youth movement What about another stopgap center season?

1-Restricted dreams

Before I get into the details and all the other options, let me spend a couple of words on the three big men who will all likely be Lakers targets and who enter the summer either as restricted free agents (Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren) or with their franchise holding a club option in the case of Isaiah Hartenstein.

All three would be significant upgrades. Kessler and Hartenstein were already on my list at the deadline, and one could argue that because of their age and play style, Kessler and Duren would be long-term building blocks and solutions in the middle.

I didn’t include Duren on my list in February because he was playing at an All-NBA level and seemed like a no-brainer for the Pistons to re-sign. That is probably still the case, but his playoff struggles, where he showed some similar limitations to Ayton in terms of game-speed processing, could open the door to some doubts internally and maybe some hope for teams like the Lakers to shake things up in his restricted free agency. Again, I’m not expecting that, but if the unexpected happens, the Lakers should be all-in on Duren despite his disappointing postseason. Duren is only 22 and offensively fits the lob-threat archetype Dončić covets so much. Imagine Jaxson Hayes with a floater game, a much better scoring touch, and the bulk to bully opponents on the offensive glass.