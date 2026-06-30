Photo by Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

After two days of traveling, one canceled ferry, and an unplanned day exploring Venice, I finally made it to Greece. My traditional offseason base for windsurfing (now mostly wind foiling) and, of course, for processing the NBA offseason.

To borrow a line from the classic Dinner for One: “Same procedure as last year.” Or, more accurately, “Same procedure as every year.” While everyone else is still asleep and the NBA finally goes quiet for a couple of hours, I sit down with a coffee and start processing everything that happened overnight.

Later today, NBA free agency officially opens, with teams allowed to begin negotiating at 6:00 p.m. ET. Before another wave of signings, trades, and surprises hits the league, I wanted to jot down a few notes and bullet-style observations from another busy day around the NBA, along with what they might mean for the Lakers.

Speaking of the Lakers, this offseason feels even more dramatic than usual. Because of the now famous "optionality," every key player except Luka Dončić entered the offseason on an expiring deal, creating both enormous expectations and enormous pressure around a high-risk, hopefully high-reward strategy.

The Lakers answered the first, and perhaps the most predictable, part of this very unclear path by signing Austin Reaves to an extension. However, the signals that emerged yesterday, and the ones that didn't, only added to the uncertainty.

So that leaves us trying to read the tea leaves, digesting the news coming from various sources and insiders. It's a challenging task, because many of those reports are part of the information war and leverage plays between teams, players, and agents. Whenever a report surfaces, it's worth asking who leaked it, why it was leaked, and perhaps most importantly, who stands to benefit from it. Even then, the answers often become much clearer in hindsight than they do in the moment.

Today’s highlights:

Quiet on transactions, loud on the Lakers and LeBron news front An unexpected curveball on the restricted free agent front Other notes from a busy day around the NBA

1-Quiet on transactions, loud on the Lakers and LeBron news front