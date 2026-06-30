Lakers Offseason Series: Reading the Chessboard Before Free Agency Opens Today
Making sense of the latest news, the pieces moving around the league, and what it all means for the Lakers.
After two days of traveling, one canceled ferry, and an unplanned day exploring Venice, I finally made it to Greece. My traditional offseason base for windsurfing (now mostly wind foiling) and, of course, for processing the NBA offseason.
To borrow a line from the classic Dinner for One: “Same procedure as last year.” Or, more accurately, “Same procedure as every year.” While everyone else is still asleep and the NBA finally goes quiet for a couple of hours, I sit down with a coffee and start processing everything that happened overnight.
Later today, NBA free agency officially opens, with teams allowed to begin negotiating at 6:00 p.m. ET. Before another wave of signings, trades, and surprises hits the league, I wanted to jot down a few notes and bullet-style observations from another busy day around the NBA, along with what they might mean for the Lakers.
Speaking of the Lakers, this offseason feels even more dramatic than usual. Because of the now famous "optionality," every key player except Luka Dončić entered the offseason on an expiring deal, creating both enormous expectations and enormous pressure around a high-risk, hopefully high-reward strategy.
The Lakers answered the first, and perhaps the most predictable, part of this very unclear path by signing Austin Reaves to an extension. However, the signals that emerged yesterday, and the ones that didn't, only added to the uncertainty.
So that leaves us trying to read the tea leaves, digesting the news coming from various sources and insiders. It's a challenging task, because many of those reports are part of the information war and leverage plays between teams, players, and agents. Whenever a report surfaces, it's worth asking who leaked it, why it was leaked, and perhaps most importantly, who stands to benefit from it. Even then, the answers often become much clearer in hindsight than they do in the moment.
The offseason is my favorite time for deeper dives into Lakers teambuilding, free agency, the draft, and bigger NBA trends. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Today’s highlights:
Quiet on transactions, loud on the Lakers and LeBron news front
An unexpected curveball on the restricted free agent front
Other notes from a busy day around the NBA
1-Quiet on transactions, loud on the Lakers and LeBron news front
We got a couple of pieces of Lakers free agency news yesterday. Predictably, Deandre Ayton opted into his $8.1 million player option for the 2026-27 season, while Marcus Smart declined his $5.4 million player option and will become an unrestricted free agent. There were even more rumblings that Smart is expected to leave the Lakers, with the Rockets reportedly emerging as the biggest threat to sign him. While I have always been one of Marcus Smart's biggest advocates, calling for the Lakers to sign him long before they eventually did last offseason, I have no problem with fans who believe the Lakers should find a better, younger, and healthier alternative. The problem is that replacing his defensive impact won't be easy. If he leaves, the Lakers would only widen an already significant gap in perimeter defense and overall defensive talent.
The Lakers also declined Nick Smith Jr.'s $2.5 million team option for next season. There was no update on Bronny James' partially guaranteed contract, which most likely means his $2.3 million salary for the 2026-27 season is now fully guaranteed.
The most important news yesterday was actually the lack of news. There were no extension agreements with any of the Lakers' other key free agents: LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Luke Kennard, or Jaxson Hayes. That is another signal the Lakers could be preparing to open free agency using the "cap space" route.