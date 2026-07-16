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The Lakers’ offseason has been full of action so far, delivering on the promise of a transformative summer and introducing a new vision built around Luka Dončić.

From LeBron James’ decision to leave Los Angeles and Austin Reaves’ anticipated extension to the massive trade for Walker Kessler, the news has barely stopped. The Kessler deal was quickly followed by a flurry of other moves, including the additions of Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, and Collin Sexton.

Add the draft selection of the super-exciting wing scorer Cameron Carr and several smaller signings, and it has been a whirlwind of news, analysis, and attempts to understand how all the pieces fit together. And the Lakers may not be finished yet.

So, with my own windsurfing and wing-foiling summer league here in Greece coming to an end, I decided this was a good time to recap everything that has happened and all the analysis that followed.

More importantly, I want you to chime in. I’ve created a quick poll about the general direction, but I’d also love to hear any other suggestions for what I should cover next. Leave your ideas in the article comments so we can make the analysis, and the rest of the summer, as fun as possible.

Tomorrow, I’ll be on a 24-hour ferry ride home with no internet, so I’ll have plenty of quiet time to contemplate your ideas.

Lastly, a huge thank you to everyone who has joined recently, as well as the OGs who have supported my work from the beginning. Your support, especially through paid subscriptions, makes all of this possible!

Today’s topics:

Mapping the Lakers’ offseason transformation Your input on what comes next

1-Mapping the Lakers’ offseason transformation

I’ve tried to approach this offseason coverage from multiple angles, from the big-picture team-building perspective to dissecting individual transactions, breaking news, and evaluating players. Even with the latter, however, I always try to place everything within the larger context.

Especially this offseason, deciphering the Lakers’ new vision, the logic behind the transformation, and how the new roster fits together has been the most exciting part of the job for me. It’s also something I’ll continue to explore as the summer unfolds.

For now, whether you missed some of the analysis or simply want a systematic map of everything that has happened, here’s a recap of what I’ve covered so far.

The prelude to the big change

When Does the Luka Era Actually Begin? Even before the offseason started, I was one of the few people in the Lakers media sphere suggesting that the new era would truly begin only when LeBron James’ era ended.

Lakers Offseason Series: Day 1 Begins With a Turning Point My first reaction to why LeBron and the Lakers parting ways was not shocking, but still represented a monumental milestone, and how it set up the rest of the offseason.

The big bang and the new vision

Lakers Offseason Series: The 30 Minutes That Will Define the Luka Era This is my most important analysis and the anchor piece of the Lakers’ summer transformation so far. In it, I highlighted the key elements of what I believe was the vision behind the offseason transactions and the new team being built around Dončić. I’ve referred back to those elements throughout my subsequent player evaluations, examining how each player fits a specific part of that vision, and I’ll continue to do so going forward.

The centerpiece of the new vision

Elements of the new vision: shooting and three-point volume

Cameron Carr and the Lakers’ growing list of high-volume shooters I wrote about how Carr adds another option to the Lakers’ already impressive collection of high-volume three-point shooters. You can find my full Cameron Carr breakdown in his dedicated section below, while the initial data on how the Lakers could transform into a high-volume three-point shooting team can be found in my offseason transformation anchor article.

Lakers Summer Notes: A Ziaire Williams Breakdown Among the many data points in my Ziaire Williams deep dive, his development into a high-volume three-point shooter was one of the more interesting and under-the-radar findings. Williams also fits several other elements of the new vision outlined in my anchor piece: youth, length, and speed.

Elements of the new vision: a strategic focus on offensive rebounding?

NBA Trends, Part II: The Rise of Offensive Rebounding In my last offseason NBA trends series, I highlighted the league-wide rise in teams crashing the glass and the corresponding increase in offensive rebounding rates, with the Lakers either late adopters or not adopters at all. In my offseason transformation anchor article, I explored how adding Walker Kessler, one of the NBA’s best offensive rebounders, could begin to change that.

Lakers Offseason Series: What Questions Does Kevon Looney Answer? Once the Lakers added another elite offensive rebounder in Kevon Looney, my suspicion that this shift might be strategic rather than coincidental only grew stronger.

Cameron Carr as a potential swing piece, plus other Summer League content

Lakers Draft Series: Cameron Carr First Thoughts Once it became clear that the Lakers were keeping the 25th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, I argued that they needed to hit on it, especially after spending all their remaining tradable first-round capital on Kessler. This was my first Carr deep dive immediately after the draft, including the statistical indicators and other flashes suggesting that a high-volume, athletic scorer could be in the making.

Lakers Summer Notes: Deandre Ayton Trade and Cameron Carr’s Explosive Debut More on Carr and why his scoring ability and offensive skill set may be even more intriguing than I initially thought.

Lakers Summer Notes: Summer Dreaming A closer look at Carr’s multilevel game and, more importantly, the possibility that the Lakers have two extraordinary athletes on the roster. With the Lakers’ remaining assets so limited, the development of Carr and Adou Thiero, and their ability to become legitimate rotation contributors sooner rather than later, could become a significant swing factor in the success of the new vision.

2-Your input on what comes next

What makes all these deep dives fun and worthwhile is the feedback I receive from you, my loyal readers, through the article comments and our subscriber chat.

To shape the content around what interests you most, I’ve created a quick poll. I already plan to publish updated Player Cards for all the key players in the Lakers’ rotation over the coming weeks, but I’d love to know what other types of content you would most like to see.

When it comes to the player deep dives, I assume the new additions will be the most interesting, but I’d still like your input to help me decide the order. I plan to create one for every key player on the roster.

Lastly, the fun part of the offseason, at least for me, is having more time for deeper, more thoughtful work than during the day-to-day grind of the regular season. So, I’m curious about your preferred length and cadence for my offseason coverage.

That’s my summary of this crazy, eventful summer so far.

Thanks again for your input and continued support! Together, we can make this another incredibly fun season of Lakers and Luka Dončić basketball!