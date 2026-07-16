digginbasketball

digginbasketball

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swenpinti10's avatar
swenpinti10
22m

Thanks Iztok ! Have a safe trip home 🏠 I hope Rob pelinka and the new 🆕 dodgers front court will make two more trades ! Get JK or Pj Washington or Derick jones jr ( Rob pelinka probably wants Benedict Mathurin because he loves offense 🤓) but we need one good wing defender ! Maybe take a shot at Kyle kuzma and free 🆓 up a lot of money for 27/28 ! Well we all have to wait till July 19 or 20 because of our 41 year old diva 👩‍🎤 who thinks he is the most important player in the nba ! I am glad that the drama 🎭 is gone and trade bronny for a second !!

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Charlie's avatar
Charlie
29m

thank you my friend!

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