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There are no off days in the NBA, especially in late June.

Just as we came to grips with the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, the league rolled straight into two days of NBA Draft action. For the Lakers, that was followed by another major piece of business, agreeing to a long-term extension with Austin Reaves.

And just as we were taking a breath and wondering which major piece would be the next to move on the NBA chessboard, another bomb dropped, as the Charlotte Hornets trading LaMelo Ball to the Timberwolves.

Still, the Lakers have reached one key, predictable checkpoint. Now comes the more uncertain part.

So, before the next blockbuster inevitably reshapes the NBA landscape, let’s take a look at what comes next for the Lakers. And if another bomb drops before this reaches your inbox... well, that’s just late June in the NBA.

Today’s highlights:

Check(ed) points Next Steps? Where's the optionality?

1-Check(ed) points

When I started this Lakers Offseason Series, I pointed to a few milestones that would shape the rest of the summer. The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade , which happened on Monday but already feels like ages ago, was the first one.

I also highlighted LeBron James’ decision as the next major checkpoint , and that remains the biggest question still hanging over the Lakers’ offseason.

I didn’t specifically write about Austin Reaves’ extension because that one always felt like a no-brainer. The only real question was the final number, and after seeing Reaves sign a four-year, $185 million maximum contract, perhaps that wasn’t much of a question either. We can speculate about how much interest and pressure there really was from teams like Detroit. But after seeing how aggressively Minnesota pursued LaMelo Ball and the price they ultimately paid, I’m inclined to believe the reports that there would have been a strong interest for Reaves as well.

Now that the extension is done, amid the uncertainty and micromoments of offseason frenzy we'll experience over the next few days, it gives us one important thing: greater big-picture clarity. With Reaves locked in, the Lakers have officially committed to building around the Dončić-Reaves duo. The uncertain, or at least still very unclear, part is how they will go about building the best possible team around them to complement the duo's strengths and mitigate its weaknesses.