Photo by Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

The Lakers got one.

Over the last couple of weeks, things looked gloomy. Injuries forced their two top scorers, Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, to open the playoffs in street clothes, and it was hard to see a clear path forward when I wrote the preview. The margin for error felt razor-thin.

One of the few potential openings was Houston’s tendency to occasionally shoot themselves in the foot. And in Game 1, the Lakers caught an unexpected break early, as Kevin Durant was a late scratch due to a knee injury.

Durant’s absence had a major impact on the Rockets, who looked rattled and out of sync for most of the game, while the Lakers stayed poised and took full advantage, beating Houston 107–98 to take a 1–0 series lead.

Today’s notes:

No Durant, domino effect follows Luke Kennard not only survives, but thrives in big minutes (🎞️VIDEO) The finesse duo impresses with force Playoff LeBron, fully locked in (🎞️VIDEO) Lakers’ edge in experience, process and shot-making

1-No Durant, domino effect follows

Durant is the Rockets’ leading and only proven playoff scorer, so without him they were missing the focal point of their offense. Udoka simply doesn’t have anyone who can replicate KD’s shot-making, which put significant pressure on Alperen Sengun and Reed Sheppard to fill the gap. Both, with plenty of help from the very disciplined Lakers defense, struggled badly last night. Sengun went 6-of-19, and Sheppard was even worse at 6-of-20, while committing seven turnovers combined.

But as big as the shot-making gap is, that wasn’t the only issue. Without Durant, the Rockets’ entire formula of size, length and physicality, combined with just enough shot-making from him, fell apart.

The 6'11" Durant was replaced by 6'2" Sheppard, who logged 36 minutes. The 6'4" Josh Okogie continued to start instead of 6'8" Tari Eason, and when you add 21 combined minutes from 6'0" Holiday and 6'4" Tate off the bench, the Rockets’ size advantage suddenly looked far more manageable.

Without KD, the Lakers didn’t have to blitz and scramble, allowing their defense to stay more conservative and compact. On the other end, with Sheppard and Sengun both playing 36 minutes, the Lakers had two clear targets to attack, and the Rockets’ defense looked far less intimidating.