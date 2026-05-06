Photo by Joshua Gateley / Getty Images

After the Lakers lost Game 5 in the first round against the Rockets, I started my observations with: nobody said it would be easy. Well, after dropping the series opener 108–90 to the heavily favored Thunder, it’s probably more accurate to say this: nobody said that pulling off what would be one of the biggest upsets in playoff history wouldn’t be incredibly difficult. Maybe even just plain impossible.

The Lakers did show more positives and were more competitive than the final box score suggests. They had a very solid plan and, for the most part, especially on defense, executed it well enough. The problem is that for these versions of the Lakers and the Thunder, “well enough” is not good enough. They need near-perfect execution, and last night, that wasn’t the case.

Despite the frustrations these losses might bring, the bonus of getting here is the extra reps and evaluation opportunities for the Lakers’ brain trust. This series will show just how big the gap really is, and how some of the potential future rotation pieces hold up against what is currently the toughest challenge in basketball.

Today’s notes:

Game plan works, details and personnel don’t Offense is still predictably a grind Austin Reaves dilemma (🎞️VIDEO) Can’t keep up with OKC waves of depth Missing the obvious and the less obvious

1-Game plan works, details and personnel don’t

Let’s start with the positives. JJ Redick and his staff opted for an all-out blitz from the start against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. It’s the same strategy we’ve seen work against Kevin Durant, rather than the switch-and-shrink approach that wasn’t as effective last playoffs against Anthony Edwards.

And like with Durant, the plan seemed to throw the reigning MVP off rhythm, even forcing some second-guessing after a few early mistakes. Maybe it was a combination of the Lakers’ strategy and the long layoff, but it forced Gilgeous-Alexander into an uncharacteristically mistake-prone game, committing seven turnovers, scoring only 18 points, and getting to the line for just three free throws.

The plan worked well enough to keep the Lakers competitive for almost three quarters, which is more than they managed in most of their previous matchups against OKC this season.

The problem for the Lakers is that OKC is not Houston, where a solid plan and defense can be enough. The Thunder are much faster, have more shooting, a clear system, and two elite on-ball operators. That was enough to expose the Lakers’ limitations, especially with lineups relying heavily on Luke Kennard, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Deandre Ayton, and Jaxson Hayes scrambling on the backline in 4-on-3 situations. A couple of processing-speed breakdowns with late doubles, OKC attacking smaller Lakers guards as low-man help on the offensive glass, and a few late rotations to shooters on the perimeter were enough.

Chet Holmgren especially thrived in the 4-on-3 setup, using his length, speed, and athleticism advantage to score 24 points on great efficiency. Combine that with the Thunder shooting 43% from three, and it was more than enough to overcome Gilgeous-Alexander’s struggles. And that’s where the next problem shows up.

2-Offense is still predictably a grind