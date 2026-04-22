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The Lakers did it again.

They beat the Rockets in another low-scoring slugfest, holding them under 100 once more and winning 101–94 to take a 2–0 series lead.

A lot happened in this ugly-but-beautiful playoff chess match. I’ll get into some of it in the notes below, and even more in my post before Game 3.

But before all that, one thing needs to be said. No matter what happens next, this team deserves real praise. Hit hard by injuries at the worst possible moment, they didn’t fold. They’ve done the opposite. And what they’re doing right now is impressive.

The question, of course, is how the Lakers, despite clear deficits in size, athleticism, and on the glass, losing the possession battle so convincingly, are still able to pull this off?

This game built on Game 1, further revealing a couple of Lakers edges that are now crystallizing, but were previously overlooked because of their deficiencies.

Today’s notes:

Prologue: KD returns and its aftereffects

Edge in Smart(s) (🎞️VIDEO) Edge in guard play (🎞️VIDEO) Edge in shooting Superstar decision-making edge (🎞️VIDEO) Edge on the sidelines

Prologue: KD returns and its aftereffects

The main storyline going into this game was the status of Kevin Durant’s right knee and his availability. He returned to the starting lineup, and after making four of his first five shots and scoring 11 points in the first quarter, it looked like he would provide the much-needed scoring punch to the otherwise impotent Rockets offense. But after that, the Lakers tightened their blitz against Durant, something he and Ime Udoka once again couldn’t figure out, leaving the Rockets offense stuck in the mud.

However, while the Rockets’ offensive efficiency didn’t change much, their lineups and overall outlook did, just as predicted in my Game 2 adjustments breakdown.

With Durant playing 41 minutes, Udoka reverted to an all-out size and length model, reducing Reed Sheppard’s minutes to just 10 and a half, and Aaron Holiday’s and Jae’Sean Tate’s to under 10. This made life much more difficult for LeBron James and others, as Alperen Sengun was often the only weak link to target, and the bigger Rockets once again dominated with a 43% offensive rebound rate.