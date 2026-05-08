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The Lakers lost their second game of the series, falling 125-107 to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and now head back to Los Angeles facing a 2-0 deficit.

In many ways, Game 2 felt very similar to Game 1. The Lakers competed hard, had stretches where they punched back against the heavily favored reigning champions, and again showed enough flashes to suggest this matchup is not completely one-sided. But just like in the opener, they ultimately did not have enough to sustain that level long enough to truly threaten late, falling short again by a comfortable double-digit margin.

There was, however, one major distinction between the two games that should give Lakers fans at least some satisfaction, and that was the play of Austin Reaves. After being heavily scrutinized following his poor showing in Game 1, Reaves responded with a very solid, at times even great performance against arguably the toughest defensive setup an NBA scoring guard can face.

Today’s notes:

Out of horses, out of breath The blueprint, and the variance game Reaves responds with a career playoff high (🎞️VIDEO) The costly and deceiving sense of “relief” in non-SGA minutes (🎞️VIDEO) The officiating discourse is becoming a problem (🎞️VIDEO)

1-Out of horses, out of breath

We can overanalyze, (which is what I’m here for ha), the game plan (which again was to throw Shai Gilgeous-Alexander off rhythm with constant blitzes and force others to beat them), execution (which again was mostly OK, but not great or even perfect, which is needed to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder). We can talk details, tactics, shooting, and turnovers (which again were the major killer).

But in the big picture, the thing that is most evident after watching these two games is the Lakers, without their best player in Luka Dončić, are just not good enough. Or to be more exact, deep enough.

The Lakers just don’t have the talent and depth to sustain the energy needed to deal with the Thunder’s relentless 48-minute pressure, which eventually leads to drop-offs in intensity, focus, and finally breakdowns. The Lakers showed they can keep up with the Thunder for 20 to 25 minutes, but eventually the avalanche cannot be stopped, and in their case that means the wave of turnovers, a problem we've seen show up at different points throughout the season. All five starters had at least two turnovers, while all three main ball-handlers, Austin Reaves, Marcus Smart, and LeBron James, had at least three, with Reaves finishing with five.

So, keeping Gilgeous-Alexander in check, even frustrating him into foul trouble, at 22 points and once again more turnovers than assists, was not enough. Because the Thunder flipped the game with pressure and an 18-point swing in the third quarter, with their MVP on the bench, but the Lakers simply running out of gas.

2-The blueprint, and the variance game