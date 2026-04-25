Photo by Kenneth Richmond / Getty Images

After two convincing wins to open the series, Game 3 was a completely different story. This one turned into a nail-biting finish, a tight contest that wasn’t decided until the final seconds of regulation and overtime.

The Lakers have been one of the league’s best clutch teams all season. But this? I’m sure this wasn’t exactly how JJ Redick, or anyone following this team, would have drawn it up.

And yet, the result was the same. The battle-tested LeBron James, Marcus Smart, and their teammates found a way again, beating the Houston Rockets 112–108 in overtime to take a commanding 3–0 series lead.

It’s hard to see how the Rockets survive this one. Not just the 3–0 hole that no team has ever climbed out of, but even more so the collapse in the final 30 seconds of regulation.

I’m sure much of the talk heading into Game 4 on Sunday will be about the Rockets and their self-destruction in this series. And most of the criticism will be deserved.

But the Lakers angle here, the one that shouldn’t be overlooked by those of us who follow the team in purple and gold, is this. After what felt like two devastating blows with Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves going down, this team has taken full advantage of every break it has gotten.

Whether it’s Kevin Durant missing another game with injury or the Rockets’ youthful incompetence down the stretch, they have capitalized fully. And they deserve real credit for that.

Today’s notes:

The rational, high-level breakdown The emotional roller coaster ending (🎞️VIDEO) Two vets, LeBron and Smart, show the playoffs are a different game (🎞️VIDEO) Sengun steps up, Sheppard becomes the target again, but offensive woes show Other notes on Kennard, bench, and playmaking edge

1-The rational, high-level breakdown

Starting a recap of a game with such a roller coaster ending with a 30,000-foot rational view is definitely something… but most of you know me by now, and it’s very much on brand for digginbasketball.

It’s funny how, despite each game unfolding differently, with different heroes and tragic figures, all three ended the same way. The Rockets’ half-court incompetence and lack of shooting are such major issues that even their dominance on the glass and in the turnover battle can’t overcome the Lakers’ clear edge in shooting.

The Lakers caught fire from three early, and that helped them control most of the game. LeBron James and Marcus Smart having a great, and probably unsustainable, three-point shooting series has also been a much-needed break in this upset.

But the bigger picture is this. Without Kevin Durant in the mix, the Lakers’ shooting talent, especially with Luke Kennard and Rui Hachimura on the wings, is overwhelmingly in their favor.

2-The emotional roller coaster ending (🎞️VIDEO)