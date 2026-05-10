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We’re getting closer and closer to the version of this series most people expected it would eventually become, yet watching the Oklahoma City Thunder and their unbelievable collection of talent is still frustrating and painful in real time.

Game 3 followed a familiar script: a couple of quarters of competitive basketball, stretches where the Lakers looked capable of hanging around, and then eventually the dam broke under the constant waves of different punches the Thunder can throw at you. The result was another convincing Oklahoma City win, 131-108, and another reminder of just how little margin for error exists against this team.

As much fight as the Lakers have shown in stretches of this series, they have very little to show for it, now down 3-0 after losing all three games by 18 points or more. And that final impression of the overwhelming chasm between the two teams may ultimately make evaluating this roster rationally heading into a crucial summer even more difficult.

Today’s notes:

Slowing down SGA means little if the Thunder keep scoring at ease Length, athleticism and defensive talent holes back at the forefront (🎞️VIDEO) The bar is just too high for some The Austin Reaves on-off dilemma Will turnovers lead to turnover?

1-Slowing down SGA means little if the Thunder keep scoring at ease

JJ Redick and his staff deserved plenty of praise for the constant blitzing and pressure against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The reigning MVP had another game where he struggled to find rhythm, making just 2 of his first 11 shots and finishing with a modest 23 points on 7-of-20 shooting. After his poor start, the Lakers even changed the coverage, mixing in more conservative switching and gap help alongside the blitzes. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging just 21 points on 46% shooting from the floor, along with 4 turnovers per game through the first three games of the series.

However, what is becoming increasingly clear is that all the activity and effort devoted to slowing SGA is masking the fact that the Lakers are getting absolutely smothered defensively in this series.

The Thunder have an offensive rating of 130 points per 100 possessions, and as good as the activity against SGA looks at times, I think it shifts the narrative away from just how limited and uncompetitive the Lakers have looked defensively trying to battle everyone else in scrambling 4-on-3 situations, on the glass, or simply containing Thunder players one-on-one off the dribble.

2-Length, athleticism and defensive talent holes back at the forefront (🎞️VIDEO)