Photo by Tim Warner / Getty Images

After shocking the NBA world and going against all odds to win the first three games of the series, the undermanned Lakers finally came back down to Earth. A 115–96 loss in Game 4 wasn’t just a defeat—it was a blowout, reminiscent of some of their early-season high-profile collapses.

This game quickly turned into a lopsided affair, with the Rockets looking like the more desperate, aggressive, and simply fresher team from the opening tip.

And honestly, games like this happen. One team is fighting to avoid the sweep, throwing everything into a last stand. The other knows it has multiple chances to close the door. That’s what made the crazy Game 3 comeback so special—and so crucial. It prevented the doubts, even panic, the Lakers would be dealing with if the series were tied 2–2 instead of sitting at 3–1.

So the question becomes: what do we actually take from this? Is this just a blip you throw away…or a warning sign of something more concerning?

With neither Austin Reaves nor Kevin Durant returning, and both still uncertain for Game 5, that adds another layer of unpredictability, with momentum able to swing either way.

Today’s notes:

Tired legs Continued red flags on offense📉 Rockets’ pressure and length wearing the Lakers down (🎞️VIDEO) More switching, less hiding (🎞️VIDEO) Additional notes on ejections and the battle of crippled benches

1-Tired legs

After Game 3 and in my stats breakdown yesterday, I wrote about the toll the heavy minutes have taken during this 3–0 stretch on LeBron James and the Lakers. Three players averaged 41 minutes or more coming into this game, with all five starters shouldering a heavy load. Last night was the first game of the series with only one day of rest between games, and it showed in their energy and execution.

The fatigue LeBron showed in the second half of Game 3 carried over into Game 4. He committed 8 turnovers for the second straight game and scored just 10 points on 2-of-9 shooting, with noticeably less lift at the rim. The 41-year-old is now 7-of-22 with 14 turnovers over the last three halves of the series.

The rest of the Lakers looked a step slow, overwhelmed by the Rockets’ ramped-up on-ball pressure and committing 24 turnovers, the most in any game this postseason.

While this blowout loss wasn’t a great look, it did give JJ Redick a chance to sit his starters early in the fourth quarter, and they’ll now get two days of rest before Game 5 on Wednesday. It will be the last extended break in the series, which adds urgency for Redick and his group to close out the younger Rockets and avoid turning this into a long war of attrition, where Durant could become an important late reinforcement.

2-Continued red flags on offense📉