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As long and exhausting as the NBA season is, when it finally ends it somehow still feels abrupt.

One day the games are part of your everyday life, the routines, the previews, the observations, the constant checking of standings and injuries, and then suddenly it’s just over. A huge void replaces it. An emptiness when you realize there won’t be another Lakers game for almost six months.

The Lakers season ended with a 115-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the final chapter of a 4-0 series defeat. An inevitable ending, but with the team’s best player watching from the sidelines in street clothes, it added another strange layer to the whirlwind of emotions as the final curtain fell. Despite it all, this was still a fun Lakers season, especially considering most of us viewed it as more of a gap year, a transition season, and a bridge toward a crucial offseason ahead.

Instead, the coach and the players kept fighting until the very end, even when many teams would have folded much sooner.

Today’s notes:

Last observation(s) Last memorable stand (🎞️VIDEO) Last legs Last impression(s) before a huge offseason ahead First Luka full offseason

1-Last observation(s)

Before we get to the final game and the logical questions ahead, let me once again thank everyone here who came along for the ride that was the 2025-26 season. Personally, I approach the coverage here in a similar way to an NBA season itself. It’s a day-to-day, game-by-game grind mixed with bigger-picture trends and storylines. Then comes the offseason, a chance to work on my own game, learn, grow, and spend more time on deeper, more thoughtful analysis.

So the coverage is definitely not done, especially not with such an important offseason ahead. There will be plenty more reflection, more looking ahead, and deeper analysis as we get closer to the key offseason milestones.

Before we get there though, once again, thank you to everyone who was here along the way. Watching every game, reading the observations, sharing your thoughts, and being part of this little team and community made the season a lot more fun and meaningful.